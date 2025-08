Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - In its latest ordinary session, Puerto Vallarta’s City Council approved the ruling issuing the Regulations for the Payment of the foreign tourist tax. Fourteen councilors voted in favor, and Councilor Micaela Vázquez abstained. This regulatory step implements Article 80 Bis of the Municipal Revenue Law and makes the tax a voluntary contribution for non-resident visitors. The opinion stems from the Permanent...

