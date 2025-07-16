Puerto Vallarta garbage fines aim to boost compliance

Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal plans Puerto Vallarta garbage fines to curb late and mistimed waste pickups and launch a public awareness campaign. Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal announced today he will bring a proposal to the Puerto Vallarta City Council to impose fines on anyone who takes out trash outside the…

Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal plans Puerto Vallarta garbage fines to curb late and mistimed waste pickups and launch a public awareness campaign.

Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal announced today he will bring a proposal to the Puerto Vallarta City Council to impose fines on anyone who takes out trash outside the official collection days and times. The initiative aims to encourage residents to follow the schedule set by the municipal waste service. If approved, the fines could be a first step toward better waste management in the city.

The proposal is set for the next City Council meeting. Once introduced, it will move to the relevant committees for review. Committee members will analyze the plan, discuss adjustments, and vote on whether to send it back to the full Council. If the Council gives its support, officials will draft an ordinance defining fine amounts and enforcement steps.

Thousands of people in Puerto Vallarta still leave their trash at the curb when the garbage trucks aren’t running. This habit attracts pests, causes bad odors, and dents the city’s image as a top beach destination. Councilman Bravo Carbajal says the waste piles also pose health risks for neighbors and visitors.

Since the administration awarded the contract to Red Ambiental, service now runs only three times a week instead of daily. That change took effect earlier this year to cut costs and boost efficiency. Some residents haven’t adjusted and still expect daily pickups. Officials have posted the new schedule by zone on the municipal website and shared it on social media.

Alongside the fines, Bravo Carbajal wants a citywide awareness campaign. He’ll work with local media to remind everyone of their pickup days and times. Announcements will cover routes in the Romantic Zone, Marina, downtown and other neighborhoods. Clear, easy-to-find information should help residents stick to the schedule.

Puerto Vallarta garbage fines: How much and when?

The exact fine amounts haven’t been set yet. Bravo Carbajal says the city needs to balance fair penalties with the risk of burdening low-income families. “We want rules that push people to follow the schedule, not punish them unfairly,” he said. Penalties could rise for repeat offenders or large waste piles that block sidewalks.

If the City Council approves the plan, enforcement could begin by fall 2025. Initially, fines would target household waste, with a possible second phase for commercial properties. Inspectors from the Public Services department will team up with community leaders to track problem areas and report infractions.

Cleaner streets would benefit both residents and local businesses. Better waste control could lower pest control costs, reduce litter, and improve Puerto Vallarta’s appeal to tourists. Shops along the Malecón and beachfront eateries would see neater sidewalks and entryways.

Next steps include a public forum to gather feedback from neighbors, shop owners and environmental groups. After refining the proposal based on this input, committee members will present it to the full Council for a final vote. Residents can follow updates on the municipal website or official social media channels.

