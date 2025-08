Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The Puerto Vallarta City Council voted this week to create the Transitional Building Commission for the Rescue of the Historic Center. The commission will operate through September 30, 2027. Its mandate is to protect, revitalize and redensify the heart of the city. Commission mandate The new body will function as a working arm of the City Council. It will analyze, deliberate...

