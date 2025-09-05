Puerto Vallarta aims to be the main gateway to the Islas Marías
Puerto Vallarta Islas Marías ferry plans move forward for 2026, positioning the city as a launch point to the UNESCO-listed archipelago with longer-stay, higher-spend visitors in mind.
Home » Puerto Vallarta » Puerto Vallarta aims to be the main gateway to the Islas Marías
Puerto Vallarta Islas Marías ferry plans move forward for 2026, positioning the city as a launch point to the UNESCO-listed archipelago with longer-stay, higher-spend visitors in mind.