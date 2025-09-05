Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta Islas Marías

Puerto Vallarta aims to be the main gateway to the Islas Marías

September 5, 2025

Puerto Vallarta Islas Marías ferry plans move forward for 2026, positioning the city as a launch point to the UNESCO-listed archipelago with longer-stay, higher-spend visitors in mind.

Continue Reading

