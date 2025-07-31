Puerto Vallarta Military Deployment Sparks Tension

Massive Puerto Vallarta Military Operation Sparks Tension

July 30, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Residents of Puerto Vallarta woke to a heightened security presence on Wednesday as a visible show of force by the Mexican Army and federal agencies spread across urban and rural zones. Helicopters circled overhead while armored convoys and military ambulances moved along State Highway 544 toward…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN