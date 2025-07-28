Choosing Your Vallarta Vibe

Choosing Your Vallarta Vibe: An Insider’s Guide to Puerto Vallarta’s Neighborhoods

July 28, 2025
Puerto Vallarta isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of destination – it’s a patchwork of vibes, each neighborhood with its own personality. Think of PV as that friend group where every person brings something different to the party. Whether you’re house-hunting for your dream oceanview casa or just picking the perfect neighborhood…
