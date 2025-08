Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The proposal to install parking meters in Puerto Vallarta city center remains under review, Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González confirmed. He stressed that no decision stands and the full City Council will decide after citizen feedback and committee analysis. The mayor assured residents that the process will involve working groups, technical studies, and possibly public consultations. Parking Meters in Puerto Vallarta...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter