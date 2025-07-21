Puerto Vallarta police presence bolstered as summer season kicks off

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – As summer break officially began over the weekend, Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González announced a stepped‑up police deployment across the city’s main tourism zones. With thousands of vacationers arriving and hotel occupancy averaging 75 percent—and climbing to more than 80 percent on weekends—the administration is prioritizing…

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – As summer break officially began over the weekend, Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González announced a stepped‑up police deployment across the city’s main tourism zones. With thousands of vacationers arriving and hotel occupancy averaging 75 percent—and climbing to more than 80 percent on weekends—the administration is prioritizing public safety to preserve Puerto Vallarta’s reputation as one of Mexico’s safest destinations.

Mayor Munguía González said the city’s police force will bolster patrols in beachfront districts, key shopping areas and residential neighborhoods where visitors often stay. “We want this city to remain as safe as it has been,” he said, highlighting Puerto Vallarta’s ranking as fourth safest in the nation.

The reinforced strategy includes:

Increased patrol units : Officers will patrol popular beachfront zones, including the Malecón and Zona Romántica, around the clock.

: Officers will patrol popular beachfront zones, including the Malecón and Zona Romántica, around the clock. Targeted checkpoints : Security checkpoints will appear at entry points to residential developments and major parking areas.

: Security checkpoints will appear at entry points to residential developments and major parking areas. Community engagement: The Dialogue and Coexistence Group will maintain regular outreach with local businesses, hoteliers and neighborhood associations to address concerns in real time.

“These are isolated incidents that shouldn’t overshadow our daily efforts,” the mayor added. He stressed that coordination with Police Commissioner Vicente Reyes will ensure rapid response to any reports of theft, vandalism or disturbances.

Hotel operators and tour companies have welcomed the measures. “Our guests travel here for the beauty and tranquility,” said María Torres, manager of a boutique hotel in Zona Hotelera Norte. “Knowing police presence is visible and proactive gives everyone peace of mind.”

Analysts forecast a strong summer season for Puerto Vallarta’s tourism sector. Local hotel associations project:

Average occupancy : 75 percent city‑wide through mid‑August

: 75 percent city‑wide through mid‑August Weekend peaks : 80–85 percent occupancy on Fridays and Saturdays

: 80–85 percent occupancy on Fridays and Saturdays Visitor mix: Domestic travelers from Guadalajara and Mexico City, alongside U.S. and Canadian tourists

Mayor Munguía González noted that traffic flow improvements and additional public lighting have also helped reduce petty crime in under‑lit areas. “We’re investing in street lamps and cameras to support our officers,” he said.

Despite the upbeat outlook, officials urge vacationers to take standard precautions. Visitors are advised to keep valuables secure, avoid poorly lit streets after dark, and report suspicious activity immediately via the city’s emergency hotline.

As the holiday period continues, the municipal government will convene weekly security briefings to adjust tactics based on real‑time data from police command centers. “Our goal is simple,” the mayor emphasized. “Puerto Vallarta must stay safe—for residents and the guests who choose us for their summer getaway.”