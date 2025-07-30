Puerto Vallarta port operates normally

Puerto Vallarta Operates Normally After Tsunami Alert

July 30, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta operates normally this Wednesday morning, July 30, after authorities issued a tsunami warning yesterday in response to an 8.8‑magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia. The Harbor Master’s Office confirmed that all maritime and commercial functions resumed without incident, ensuring that local residents and visitors…
