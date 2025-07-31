Puerto Vallarta Riviera Nayarit tourism investment

Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit Tourism Investment Boom

July 31, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit tourism investment is reshaping the Mexican Pacific’s appeal, turning the corridor into one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing luxury destinations. This summer, the region is projecting roughly one million visitors, a figure that underscores its rising profile—roughly half the…
