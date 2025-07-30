Puerto Vallarta street repairs

Puerto Vallarta street and sidewalk repairs across key neighborhoods continue

July 30, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta presses ahead with street and sidewalk repairs this week. The Infrastructure and Public Works Department is leading efforts to patch and repave critical roadways. Workers are active on Venustiano Carranza Street near Lázaro Cárdenas Park in the Olas Altas neighborhood. Sidewalk repairs are also…
