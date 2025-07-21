Puerto Vallarta summer tourism rebounds with projected double‑digit growth

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The tourism sector across the Metropolitan Region of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit is gearing up for a buoyant summer holiday season in 2025, with Puerto Vallarta summer tourism projected to climb by 9 to 10 percent compared to the same period last…

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The tourism sector across the Metropolitan Region of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit is gearing up for a buoyant summer holiday season in 2025, with Puerto Vallarta summer tourism projected to climb by 9 to 10 percent compared to the same period last year. These upbeat forecasts come from the National Chamber of Small Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canacope Servytur), whose local president, Carlo Iván Gómez, credits recent infrastructure enhancements for setting the stage for a robust rebound.

Gómez highlighted that “the improvement in communication routes, particularly the opening and modernization of roads and highways, has been a decisive factor in this optimistic outlook.” With faster, safer connections from inland hubs such as León, San Luis Potosí, and Aguascalientes, more Mexican families are expected to hit the road for beach getaways. “Tourist arrivals by road will increase, which will be very beneficial for us,” he added.

In addition to road access, air connectivity has expanded significantly. New and upgraded flight routes now link Puerto Vallarta and nearby Banderas Bay with a broader range of domestic and international markets, further cementing the region’s status as a strategic tourism hotspot.

Puerto Vallarta summer tourism outlook

According to the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat, hotel occupancy is forecast to average 80 percent during the summer holidays, with weekend peaks surpassing that mark. Those figures place the region among Mexico’s most in-demand destinations this season, promising a surge in room revenues and ancillary spending on dining, tours, and entertainment.

“We’re seeing a very encouraging phenomenon,” Gómez noted. “We’re not only expecting more tourists, but also a significant economic impact for small businesses, restaurants, and service providers.” Local vendors—from beachfront food stalls to boutique artisans—stand to benefit from the uptick in visitor numbers, while tour operators anticipate fuller bookings and extended itineraries.

Canacope Servytur is collaborating closely with municipal authorities and industry stakeholders to ensure the region capitalizes on this momentum. Initiatives include marketing campaigns in feeder markets, streamlined permit processes for pop‑up vendors, and joint promotions that package lodging, transport, and experiences into value‑driven bundles aimed at families and young professionals.

Key drivers of the rebound

Road upgrades: Completion of highway widenings and safety enhancements reduced drive times from central Mexico by up to two hours.

Completion of highway widenings and safety enhancements reduced drive times from central Mexico by up to two hours. Air service growth: Entry of low‑cost carriers and expanded schedules on major airlines boosted weekly seat capacity by 15 percent.

Entry of low‑cost carriers and expanded schedules on major airlines boosted weekly seat capacity by 15 percent. Government support: Coordinated campaigns between state tourism boards in Jalisco and Nayarit to promote cross‑state itineraries.

Coordinated campaigns between state tourism boards in Jalisco and Nayarit to promote cross‑state itineraries. Private investment: Renovations and new openings of boutique hotels and eco‑lodges increased total room inventory by 5 percent.

Local business owners have already reported upticks in reservations and wholesale orders. A downtown Puerto Vallarta restaurant owner told Canacope that “pre‑bookings for July and early August are up 20 percent compared to this time last year,” attributing the jump to better road signage and online marketing support funded by the chamber.

As the summer season approaches, Canacope urges all stakeholders to remain agile. Gómez stressed the importance of maintaining service quality and reinforcing health and safety protocols to safeguard the region’s reputation. “Our aim is to offer a world‑class visitor experience that translates into repeat visits and positive word‑of‑mouth,” he said.

With forecasts pointing to double‑digit growth, the summer holidays of 2025 may well mark a turning point for Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas—reaffirming their place among Mexico’s premier coastal destinations and delivering a powerful boost to the local economy.

Puerto Vallarta, Summer Tourism, Canacope Servytur, Bahía de Banderas, Hotel Occupancy, Tourism Growth, Jalisco, Nayarit