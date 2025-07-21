Puerto Vallarta teaching hospital construction to start in 2026

Puerto Vallarta teaching hospital construction to start in 2026

July 21, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta’s healthcare landscape is set for a major boost, as construction of a new teaching hospital is scheduled to begin in 2026, Jalisco’s Secretary of Health, Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez, confirmed. While Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro has publicly supported the project on multiple occasions, Pérez…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN