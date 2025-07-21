Puerto Vallarta teaching hospital construction to start in 2026

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta’s healthcare landscape is set for a major boost, as construction of a new teaching hospital is scheduled to begin in 2026, Jalisco’s Secretary of Health, Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez, confirmed. While Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro has publicly supported the project on multiple occasions, Pérez…

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta’s healthcare landscape is set for a major boost, as construction of a new teaching hospital is scheduled to begin in 2026, Jalisco’s Secretary of Health, Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez, confirmed. While Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro has publicly supported the project on multiple occasions, Pérez Gómez clarified that budgetary constraints have delayed the groundbreaking until early 2026.

The project is currently in the conceptual design and final planning stages. Once complete, the new facility will double the capacity of the existing Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, adding multiple specialties and modern medical technology. The state government estimates civil works will cost approximately 1.2 billion pesos, with the bulk of spending earmarked for cutting‑edge equipment and infrastructure.

“It would be a project in which the State Government and the University of Guadalajara would collaborate. Of course, it would be a project of the state government,” Pérez Gómez explained, emphasizing the partnership with the University Center of the Coast (CUCosta) to ensure both service delivery and academic training.

Puerto Vallarta teaching hospital construction

Linking the hospital to CUCosta will transform it into a true teaching facility. Medical students and residents from the University of Guadalajara will rotate through the hospital, gaining hands‑on experience under specialist supervision. This model aims to address the chronic shortage of trained healthcare professionals in the region and create a pipeline of talent committed to serving western Mexico.

In addition to academic functions, officials are evaluating plans to repurpose the current regional hospital building into a dedicated maternal and child health center. This move would further broaden service offerings, ensuring specialized care for women and children while the new hospital handles general and advanced cases.

Beyond bricks and mortar, Pérez Gómez stressed that long‑term success depends on operational funding. “The challenge will be ensuring sustained investment in medical personnel, supplies, medications, and maintenance of equipment and facilities,” he said. Without reliable funding streams, the hospital risks falling short of its promise to the community.

Local health authorities project that the region’s growing population and rising tourist influx have strained existing services. The new teaching hospital is designed to handle this demand, with expanded emergency, surgical, and outpatient units. Advanced diagnostic tools and specialized treatment areas for cardiology, oncology, and orthopedics will reduce the need for residents to travel to Guadalajara for critical care.

Community leaders welcomed the announcement. “This hospital will be a game‑changer for Puerto Vallarta and the Bay area,” said a representative from Canacope Servytur. “It not only improves access to quality care but also boosts our local economy by creating jobs and training opportunities.”

With the official start of construction still a year away, attention now turns to securing full project funding and finalizing contractor bids. The state health secretary plans to present the finalized budget and timeline in the coming months, aiming to keep the project on track for a 2026 groundbreaking.

As Puerto Vallarta prepares for this milestone, residents and visitors alike can look forward to a health infrastructure upgrade that promises better care, stronger community ties, and the next generation of medical professionals trained right on the Pacific coast.

