weapons turn-in

Puerto Vallarta gains momentum with confidential weapons turn-in

July 31, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The Plaza de Armas became the focal point Thursday as the Yes to Disarmament Puerto Vallarta campaign held its second day of voluntary weapons surrender under the banner “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace.” Promoted by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) with the support of…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN