Mayor admits shortcomings in Puerto Vallarta services

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González has admitted shortcomings in Puerto Vallarta government, particularly in garbage collection and drinking water supply. He acknowledged that both services still fall short of residents’ expectations, even though improvements have occurred since his term began. The mayor asked for public patience and cooperation as his team refines schedules and operations. Munguía González said the city inherited...

