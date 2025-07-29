Top 20 Things to See in Puerto Vallarta for an Unforgettable Trip

Puerto Vallarta is a destination that defies expectations. Tucked between the lush Sierra Madre mountains and the deep blues of Banderas Bay, it offers a rare blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and laid-back charm. While some places market themselves as “something for everyone,” Puerto Vallarta actually delivers—whether you’re here…

Puerto Vallarta is a destination that defies expectations. Tucked between the lush Sierra Madre mountains and the deep blues of Banderas Bay, it offers a rare blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and laid-back charm. While some places market themselves as “something for everyone,” Puerto Vallarta actually delivers—whether you’re here for beaches, food, history, adventure, or art.

What makes this city truly special is the way it balances modern tourism with authentic Mexican traditions. In one day, you can hike through tropical jungle, sip raicilla in a mountain village, admire contemporary art in a gallery, swim in crystal-clear water, and catch a live drag cabaret—all without ever feeling rushed or out of place.

This guide brings together the top 20 things to see in Puerto Vallarta, carefully selected for their variety, accessibility, and emotional impact. These aren’t just tourist stops—they’re experiences that reveal something essential about the city’s soul. Some are iconic landmarks like the Malecón or Los Muertos Pier. Others are tucked away in side streets or hidden coves, known mostly to locals and return travelers. Each offers a unique perspective on what it means to really be in Vallarta.

Whether this is your first trip or your fiftieth, this list is designed to inspire deeper discovery. Puerto Vallarta isn’t just a place to visit—it’s a place to feel, to taste, and to fall in love with over and over again.

So grab your sunglasses, charge your phone, and pack your curiosity. Here are the 20 must-see places in Puerto Vallarta—because the real magic begins when you step off the beach and start to explore.

1. Malecón Boardwalk

No visit to Puerto Vallarta is complete without a stroll along the Malecón, the city’s iconic oceanfront promenade. Stretching for over a mile from the Hotel Rosita in downtown to the Los Arcos Amphitheater near the Romantic Zone, the Malecón is more than just a boardwalk—it’s a living, breathing cultural corridor.

By day, the walkway hums with activity. Locals and tourists mingle as they pass street musicians, artisan vendors, and mimes frozen like statues. The salty air mixes with the scent of roasted corn and grilled shrimp from food carts. Sculptures line the route—many of them whimsical bronze works by Mexican artists like Sergio Bustamante and Alejandro Colunga. Each piece is a photo opportunity and a moment of reflection. You can even take a guided art walk to learn about their history and meaning.

At the center of the Malecón lies the Los Arcos Amphitheater, an open-air venue where live performances are held regularly. On any given evening, you might catch folkloric dance troupes, mariachi bands, or acrobats. Behind it, the main square, Plaza de Armas, bustles with street food vendors and families enjoying a night out.

As the sun sets, the Malecón transforms. The Pacific glows orange and purple, couples walk hand-in-hand, and nightlife starts to pulse. Nearby bars and clubs open their doors, and the sound of music drifts into the night air.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful morning jog, an art-filled afternoon stroll, or an energetic night out, the Malecón offers a little of everything. It’s where Puerto Vallarta’s charm is most visible—vibrant, artistic, welcoming, and always moving to the rhythm of the sea.

2. Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Towering over Puerto Vallarta’s historic center is the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe), a beloved city landmark and spiritual center. Its distinctive crown-topped tower, modeled after a European-style tiara, has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Vallarta—appearing in postcards, murals, and city branding alike.

Construction of the church began in the early 20th century and took decades to complete. Though not a cathedral (Puerto Vallarta is not a diocese), locals often refer to it as La Catedral out of affection and reverence. Its architectural style is eclectic—combining neoclassical, baroque, and local Mexican influences. The iconic crown was originally sculpted by artist Rafael Zamarripa but had to be replaced in the 1990s after hurricane damage. The current version, made of fiberglass and reinforced resin, still stands proudly above the skyline.

Step inside the church, and you’ll find a serene space of high ceilings, intricate altars, stained glass, and quiet devotion. Visitors are welcome to enter respectfully throughout the day. It’s an especially powerful experience during mass, where local faith blends with ritual and tradition.

The church becomes the centerpiece of the city’s most important religious celebration: The Festival of Our Lady of Guadalupe, held every year from December 1 to 12. Thousands of pilgrims walk in procession through the streets, offering songs, prayers, and dances in honor of the Virgin. It’s one of the most heartfelt and visually stunning cultural events in Puerto Vallarta.

Beyond its religious significance, the church is also a hub of local life. Surrounded by cobblestone streets, cafés, and markets, it sits at the spiritual and cultural core of the city. Whether you’re religious or not, this site radiates history, identity, and a timeless sense of community.

3. Plaza de Armas

At the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s historic center lies Plaza de Armas, a vibrant and lively public square that has served as the city’s communal gathering space for generations. Nestled between the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Malecón, the plaza forms a natural meeting point where history, culture, and daily life intersect.

The plaza itself is classic and charming. It features a wrought-iron gazebo in the center, colorful gardens, shaded benches, and wide walkways ideal for people-watching. On any given day, you’ll find a cross-section of the city—retirees playing dominoes, schoolchildren feeding pigeons, vendors selling snacks, and couples enjoying ice cream. The square’s laid-back energy makes it the perfect place to pause, reflect, and absorb the atmosphere.

Cultural events regularly take place here, especially in the evenings and on weekends. The city hosts free live music and folkloric dance performances on the plaza’s small stage. If you're lucky, you might catch a mariachi band or a traditional Huichol dance during one of these lively community celebrations. During holidays like Día de la Independencia and Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe, the square comes alive with parades, fireworks, and religious processions.

Street vendors often set up carts offering local treats such as churros, elotes (grilled corn), tostilocos, and fresh fruit juices. Artisans also sell handmade jewelry, textiles, and carved wooden toys—offering affordable and authentic souvenirs.

Plaza de Armas is more than a park—it's where Vallarta’s past and present meet. Surrounded by colonial-era buildings, it invites visitors to slow down, sit under the shade of a palm tree, and observe the city’s daily rhythm. Whether you're waiting for a tour, walking from the Malecón, or just enjoying a warm evening breeze, this plaza embodies the soul of Puerto Vallarta.

4. Los Muertos Beach & Pier

Playa Los Muertos is the most iconic and frequently visited beach in Puerto Vallarta—and for good reason. Located in the Romantic Zone, just a short walk from the Malecón, it’s a vibrant stretch of sand that offers something for everyone: sun-seekers, swimmers, foodies, locals, and visitors alike.

The beach is wide and energetic, with golden sand and gentle waves that make it suitable for swimming, paddleboarding, or just floating in the bay. You’ll find rows of palapa-style beach clubs offering loungers, umbrellas, and table service. Enjoy freshly made ceviche, cold beers, or a mango margarita while your feet stay buried in the sand. This is the perfect spot to post up for an afternoon, especially if you're the kind of traveler who likes to people-watch or meet fellow visitors.

Towering at the end of the beach is the Los Muertos Pier—a dramatic, sail-shaped structure that was rebuilt in 2013 and quickly became one of the city’s modern landmarks. By day, it's a scenic spot to walk out over the water and take in views of the coast. At night, it glows with color-changing lights and makes for excellent photography. The pier also serves a practical function as a launch point for water taxis (pangas) heading to beaches further south, like Yelapa, Las Ánimas, and Playa Colomitos.

The beach vibe is diverse and welcoming. LGBTQ+ travelers will find themselves at home here—particularly near the Blue Chairs Resort area, known for its inclusive and festive energy. Families, solo travelers, and retirees all find their corner, too.

Whether you’re dipping your toes in the Pacific, sipping a drink under a palapa, or hopping on a boat to explore the coast, Los Muertos Beach delivers classic Puerto Vallarta in its purest, sun-drenched form.

5. Conchas Chinas Beach

Just a five-minute drive south of the Romantic Zone, Conchas Chinas Beach offers a dramatic contrast to the high-energy scene at Los Muertos. Known for its natural rock formations and small, shell-filled coves, this beach is one of Puerto Vallarta’s most scenic and serene hideaways.

The name “Conchas Chinas” roughly translates to “Chinese Shells,” named after the tiny, intricate shells that can be found scattered along its shores. Unlike the wide sandy stretches of downtown, Conchas Chinas is made up of a series of intimate coves, separated by volcanic rock outcroppings. These natural tide pools form shallow pockets of warm, crystal-clear water, ideal for floating, wading, or exploring with kids. During low tide, the pools become nature’s own spa—calm, safe, and mesmerizing.

Because of its slightly hidden nature, the beach never feels overly crowded, even in high season. It attracts locals and savvy travelers who want a quiet, postcard-worthy spot to unwind. While there are no beach clubs or full-service restaurants on the sand, a few luxury villas and boutique hotels dot the cliffs above, adding to the exclusive, upscale vibe of the area.

Bring what you need—snacks, water, and sunscreen—as there are few vendors here. If you’re not staying nearby, it’s easily reached by taxi or by walking the coastal road south from Los Muertos (though be cautious along the narrow shoulder).

Photography lovers will appreciate the contrast of golden sand, emerald water, and jagged rocks—especially at sunrise or golden hour. Snorkelers sometimes spot small schools of fish in the calm inlets, and the absence of large waves makes it ideal for relaxed swimming.

If you’re looking for peaceful beauty and a slice of the coastline untouched by crowds, Conchas Chinas Beach is one of Puerto Vallarta’s most magical spots.

6. Playa Colomitos

Playa Colomitos is a tiny, secluded beach cove tucked into the jungle just south of Boca de Tomatlán. Though it measures only about 30 meters across, this pocket of golden sand, emerald water, and dramatic cliffs has become a favorite for adventurous travelers and nature lovers. It’s often described as one of the most beautiful hidden beaches in Mexico—and with good reason.

Getting there is part of the experience. You can take a water taxi from Boca (or even from the Los Muertos Pier), but the preferred route for many is the jungle hike along the coastal trail. The path winds through tropical foliage, over wooden bridges, and past breathtaking views of the Bay of Banderas. It’s a moderately easy 40-minute hike from Boca de Tomatlán, and the payoff is immediate: a peaceful beach where the jungle literally meets the sea.

Colomitos has no shops, bars, or restrooms, so come prepared. Bring water, snacks, and whatever you need to enjoy a few hours in near-total tranquility. The bay is sheltered and calm, with crystal-clear water perfect for swimming or snorkeling close to the rocks. If you arrive early in the day, you might have the place to yourself—especially in the off-season.

For a bit of luxury in the wilderness, Ocean Grill is perched on the cliff above the beach (reservations required). This open-air restaurant offers lunch and cocktails with stunning views over the bay and sometimes includes complimentary boat transportation to and from Boca.

Whether you arrive by boat or on foot, Playa Colomitos offers a refreshing change of pace from the city’s bustling beaches. It’s intimate, wild, and photogenic—a place to unplug, unwind, and remember why you came to Puerto Vallarta in the first place.

7. Mirador de la Cruz

For those who crave breathtaking views and don’t mind breaking a sweat, Mirador de la Cruz is Puerto Vallarta’s most rewarding hike. Perched high above the downtown area, this hilltop lookout—also known as the Cerro de la Cruz Viewpoint—offers panoramic views of the entire bay, from the hotel zone to the Romantic Zone, and beyond to the Pacific horizon.

The experience begins in the backstreets of downtown Puerto Vallarta, where colorful houses and cobblestone lanes guide you to a steep series of cement staircases and switchbacks. The climb is short but intense, especially under the mid-day sun, so it’s best tackled in the early morning or late afternoon. It’s not wheelchair-accessible and may not be suitable for those with mobility issues, but if you’re in decent shape, the 15- to 20-minute ascent is totally manageable.

At the top, you’ll find a steel observation platform with railings that seem to float above the city. From here, you can take in 360-degree views of red-tiled rooftops, church domes, swaying palms, and the deep blue of Banderas Bay. On clear days, you can see as far as Punta Mita to the north and the lush mountains of Mismaloya to the south.

The peacefulness at the summit is part of the magic. Unlike other lookout points reached by car, this one is earned. You’ll often share it with just a few others—photographers, early risers, and fitness buffs catching their breath.

There are no vendors or restrooms, so bring water, wear supportive shoes, and don’t forget your camera or phone. Whether you’re chasing a stunning sunrise, a golden-hour glow, or just a personal sense of accomplishment, Mirador de la Cruz delivers the best view in town—without a tour or a ticket.

8. Islas Marietas & Hidden Beach

Located about an hour northwest of Puerto Vallarta by boat, the Islas Marietas are a group of small, uninhabited islands protected as a national park and marine reserve. These volcanic islands are famous for their biodiversity, natural beauty, and one truly unique attraction—the Hidden Beach, also known as Playa del Amor.

This remarkable beach is hidden inside a crater, accessible only by swimming through a narrow sea tunnel during low tide. Once inside, the view opens up to a wide, sandy beach surrounded by rock walls with a circular hole above that allows sunlight to pour in like a spotlight. It feels like a secret world. The beach has become Instagram-famous, but due to conservation efforts, access is strictly limited. A permit is required, and only a certain number of visitors are allowed in per day. Booking a tour in advance is essential.

Even if you don’t visit Hidden Beach itself, the surrounding waters make the trip worthwhile. The Marietas are home to dolphins, manta rays, sea turtles, and dozens of tropical fish species. During the winter months (December to March), you may even see humpback whales breaching near the islands. Bird watchers can spot blue-footed boobies, pelicans, and frigate birds soaring overhead.

Several reputable tour operators in Puerto Vallarta and Punta Mita offer half-day and full-day trips to the islands. Most include snorkeling gear, drinks, and snacks, and some add extras like paddleboards or guided eco-explanations.

Because it’s a federally protected area, you won’t find beach vendors, loud music, or litter here. The experience is quiet, respectful, and focused on nature. Whether you come for the snorkeling, the iconic Hidden Beach, or the chance to witness marine life up close, Islas Marietas are an unforgettable natural escape from the city.

9. El Salado Estuary

Tucked between the city’s hotel zone and cruise port, El Salado Estuary (Estero El Salado) is an unexpected patch of wilderness within urban Puerto Vallarta. This protected mangrove ecosystem covers nearly 500 acres and is one of the last remaining urban estuaries on Mexico’s Pacific coast. It’s a rare opportunity to explore lush, biodiverse wetlands without ever leaving the city.

Unlike other nature tours that require long drives into the Sierra Madre, El Salado offers a guided boat tour through winding canals shaded by mangroves and lined with twisted tree roots. The rides are led by trained biologists who explain the estuary’s ecological importance and point out its many residents—including iguanas, crabs, herons, egrets, and even the occasional crocodile. Birdwatchers will be especially thrilled: more than 100 bird species have been documented here, many of them migratory.

The estuary plays a crucial role in maintaining Vallarta’s coastal health. It acts as a natural filter, improving water quality and serving as a nursery for many marine species. It also serves as a buffer during storms, helping prevent flooding and erosion. Despite its importance, it remains one of the city’s least-known attractions, often overlooked in favor of beaches and restaurants.

The tour lasts about 60 to 90 minutes and includes a short boardwalk hike to an observation tower where you’ll get aerial views of the canopy and the mountains beyond. Tours are offered in Spanish and English and must be booked in advance, usually with a suggested donation to support conservation efforts.

If you want to see a wilder, quieter side of Puerto Vallarta while supporting environmental preservation, El Salado Estuary is a meaningful and memorable experience—especially for families, photographers, and eco-conscious travelers.

10. Vallarta Botanical Gardens

Located about 45 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta on Highway 200, the Vallarta Botanical Gardens (Jardín Botánico de Vallarta) offer a lush escape into the Sierra Madre foothills. This sprawling, 79-acre reserve showcases Mexico’s rich botanical diversity in one of the most beautiful natural settings along the Pacific coast.

The gardens are home to thousands of plant species, including orchids, agaves, magnolias, cacti, vanilla vines, and tropical hardwoods. One of the highlights is the Orchid Conservatory, a shaded glasshouse filled with rare and endangered species native to Mexico. Wander through winding jungle trails, past waterfalls and tropical blooms, while butterflies, hummingbirds, and parrots flit through the trees above.

The experience goes beyond plants. Hiking trails lead into untouched tropical forest, where you may spot wild coatis, foxes, and exotic birds. A favorite activity is swimming in the Los Horcones River, which runs alongside the gardens. The river is shallow and cool, perfect for wading after a warm hike. There are also suspension bridges and picnic spots for families.

The Hacienda de Oro Restaurant, located within the garden’s main building, is worth the trip alone. It serves fresh Mexican cuisine with organic ingredients and overlooks the lush canopy below. Try the wood-fired pizza or housemade chocolate served with garden-grown vanilla.

The gardens host regular workshops, volunteer days, and seasonal events such as the Vanilla & Chocolate Festival or the Night of the Iguana Gala. Entrance fees help fund ongoing conservation, research, and educational programs.

With its combination of nature, culture, and serenity, the Vallarta Botanical Gardens are a must for anyone who wants to experience the region’s raw natural beauty and biodiversity. Bring bug spray, sturdy shoes, and your sense of wonder—this is one of Vallarta’s best day trips.

11. Galería Dante & Art Walk

In a city brimming with creative energy, Galería Dante stands out as Puerto Vallarta’s largest and most respected fine art gallery. Located on Basilio Badillo in the heart of the Romantic Zone, the gallery occupies a sprawling colonial-style building with a sculpture garden, shaded courtyards, and multiple indoor exhibition spaces. It’s a cultural destination in itself, showcasing more than 60 contemporary Mexican and international artists.

From oil paintings and bronze sculptures to mixed-media installations and folk art, Galería Dante offers an extraordinary range of work. The gallery maintains a rotating schedule of exhibitions and artist spotlights, making each visit feel new. It's particularly known for supporting emerging Mexican artists, providing them with an international platform while also celebrating established names.

Outside, the sculpture garden invites slow wandering. Palm trees, fountains, and vines create a peaceful ambiance as you pass dramatic bronze figures and colorful abstract forms. The mix of natural and artistic beauty is captivating, and the entire space feels curated for discovery.

Galería Dante is also one of the founding participants of the Puerto Vallarta South Side Art Walk, a weekly cultural event held every Wednesday evening from late October to May. Dozens of galleries along Basilio Badillo and adjacent streets open their doors for free wine tastings, live music, and artist meet-and-greets. The atmosphere is lively, social, and totally free—perfect for both seasoned collectors and casual art lovers.

Attached to the gallery is Di Vino Dante, a bistro-style wine bar serving upscale Mexican and international cuisine. You can browse the art with a glass of wine in hand, or enjoy dinner after your walk through the exhibits.

Whether you're looking to buy or just want to be inspired, Galería Dante and the Art Walk offer an immersive dive into Vallarta’s vibrant visual arts scene.

12. Cuale Island Cultural Center

Nestled between the two branches of the Cuale River and tucked just behind the bustle of downtown, Isla Cuale is one of Puerto Vallarta’s most charming and overlooked gems. Accessible by footbridges from either side of the river, this peaceful island is home to the Cuale Island Cultural Center—a tranquil hub for art, history, and community tucked beneath a canopy of tropical trees.

The center occupies a series of open-air buildings and shaded walkways that wind through the island. Here, visitors can explore rotating art exhibits, traditional craft workshops, and cultural installations that highlight local heritage. It’s a laid-back, low-cost alternative to more commercial tourist experiences, making it ideal for curious travelers who want to dig a little deeper into Puerto Vallarta’s identity.

The island itself feels like a retreat. You’ll find shaded benches, sculptures, and the soft sound of the river flowing around you. Cats lounge lazily in the sun, iguanas climb tree trunks, and musicians sometimes play on the footbridges. The peaceful vibe makes it a great place to pause during a day of sightseeing.

One of the main attractions on the island is the Museo del Cuale, a small but informative anthropology museum that showcases pre-Columbian artifacts, indigenous ceramics, and regional history. The museum is free to enter, though donations are encouraged. Spanish is the dominant language on the placards, but even without full fluency, the exhibits offer a fascinating look into the area’s roots.

The center also hosts language classes, painting workshops, and cultural events, especially during local festivals. For those interested in souvenirs, the nearby Cuale Island Market offers handcrafts, jewelry, and textiles from local artisans—often at better prices than the main tourist strips.

A visit to the Cuale Island Cultural Center offers a refreshing blend of nature, history, and quiet beauty—right in the center of the city.

13. Act2PV & The Palm Cabaret

When the sun sets over Puerto Vallarta, the city doesn’t go to sleep—it lights up with energy, laughter, and applause. At the center of this nightlife revival is the thriving live entertainment scene, led by two standout venues: Act2PV and The Palm Cabaret. Both located in the heart of the Romantic Zone, these theaters have become must-visit spots for visitors craving world-class shows in an intimate, local setting.

Act2PV is a multi-stage venue that features a wide range of performances throughout the week. From Broadway-style musicals and comedy acts to drag performances and tribute concerts, its lineup is impressively diverse. Standouts include long-running hits like Mamma Mia!, live impersonators covering everyone from Adele to Freddie Mercury, and local productions that rival big-city stages. The Red Room, Main Stage, and open-air Encore Lounge offer different atmospheres, and all have excellent sound and lighting.

Just a few blocks away, The Palm Cabaret and Bar offers a cozier, lounge-style space with an emphasis on cabaret, drag, and stand-up. It’s been a staple of Puerto Vallarta’s LGBTQ+ community for over two decades and continues to host top-notch entertainers from around the world. Performers rotate seasonally, especially during the busy winter months, with both returning favorites and fresh talent keeping the lineup exciting.

Both venues operate from October through May, with packed schedules during the high season. Tickets are affordable, drinks are strong, and the crowd is friendly and fun. It’s not unusual to see locals and tourists cheering side by side, united by the shared joy of live performance.

For a night out that feels authentic, personal, and undeniably fun, a visit to Act2PV or The Palm Cabaret is more than just entertainment—it’s a key part of the Puerto Vallarta experience.

14. Vallarta Food Tours

If you want to get to know Puerto Vallarta in the most delicious way possible, Vallarta Food Tours should be at the top of your list. These expertly guided culinary walking tours offer more than just tasty bites—they provide a deep dive into the neighborhoods, culture, and people who make Vallarta one of Mexico’s most vibrant foodie destinations.

Founded by a local expat who fell in love with the city’s street food scene, the company has grown into one of the most respected tour operators in town. They offer a variety of experiences—from taco crawls and evening mezcal tastings to regional Mexican brunches and bike-powered foodie adventures. Each tour is small-group, led by bilingual local guides who know their way around back alleys, hidden gems, and family-run spots that you’d probably never find on your own.

The most popular option is the Original Downtown Tour, which includes stops for birria tacos, handmade tortillas, ceviche tostadas, carnitas, and fresh churros—all sourced from longtime vendors and neighborhood favorites. Along the way, guides share stories about Puerto Vallarta’s history, food traditions, and even insider tips for what to try next.

What makes Vallarta Food Tours especially memorable is their focus on community and connection. The experience is designed not just for eating, but for learning. You’ll hear about the origin of tamales, the secrets of real al pastor, and the role of markets like Mercado Emiliano Zapata in daily local life.

Tours typically last 3 to 4 hours and involve walking between 1 and 2 miles, so wear comfortable shoes and come hungry. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available with advance notice.

Whether it’s your first time in Vallarta or your fiftieth, Vallarta Food Tours delivers a flavorful introduction to the city—one taco at a time.

15. Tianguis Markets

If you want to feel like a local and experience Puerto Vallarta’s creative, culinary, and cultural heartbeat, spend a few hours exploring one of the city’s tianguis markets—open-air, pop-up marketplaces that offer everything from organic produce and handmade art to street food and live music. These weekly markets blend tradition and modernity and are perfect for browsing, tasting, and people-watching.

The most popular is the Olas Altas Farmers Market, held every Saturday morning from November through April in Lázaro Cárdenas Park in the Romantic Zone. This lively market draws both expats and locals, who come for everything from artisanal cheeses and baked goods to handcrafted soaps, jewelry, textiles, and local art. You’ll hear live bands playing while shoppers sip fresh-pressed juices or coffee and snack on tamales or empanadas as they wander the stalls.

Another standout is the Marina Vallarta Art & Market, held Thursday evenings along the marina’s waterfront promenade. With yachts in the background and fairy lights overhead, this market leans more toward local art and evening entertainment. Vendors sell handcrafted décor, home goods, ceramics, and gourmet treats. It’s a great option if you prefer a night market vibe.

Other neighborhoods, such as Versalles, 5 de Diciembre, and La Aurora, have their own smaller tianguis on various days, with a more traditional focus—think produce stalls, housewares, shoes, and Mexican street snacks like esquites and tacos dorados. These are where everyday locals shop and mingle.

Prices are generally affordable, and most vendors accept cash and sometimes card or QR payments. It’s a great opportunity to support small businesses and take home something truly local.

Whether you’re looking for souvenirs, snacks, or a deeper connection to Puerto Vallarta’s community spirit, a visit to one of its tianguis markets is a must-do.

16. El Pitillal

Just a 10-minute drive inland from Puerto Vallarta’s hotel zone lies El Pitillal, a working-class neighborhood that often flies under the tourist radar. But for those curious enough to venture beyond the beach, Pitillal offers a refreshing glimpse into authentic local life, far from boutique resorts and beach bars.

El Pitillal (pronounced pee-tee-YAHL) feels like a small town within the city. Its central plaza is anchored by the Church of San Miguel Archangel, a handsome structure that dominates the skyline of this otherwise low-rise district. The plaza itself is a lively gathering place where kids play in the fountain, vendors sell corn and candy, and families stroll in the evening. It’s especially vibrant on Sundays and during religious holidays, when community events and processions take over the streets.

The surrounding blocks are filled with family-run shops, produce stands, taco joints, and tortillerías. This is where many Vallartenses live, work, and eat—meaning the prices are lower and the food is often better than what you'll find in tourist-heavy zones. Don’t miss local favorites like tacos de cabeza, birria, and hand-pressed tortillas served straight off the comal. For a real treat, stop by a panadería and grab a few fresh conchas or bolillos for less than the price of a bottled water in town.

El Pitillal also hosts a traditional tianguis market on Wednesdays, offering everything from household goods and tools to secondhand clothes and regional snacks. While it lacks the polish of boutique markets, its character is undeniable.

If you’re looking to connect with the real Puerto Vallarta, El Pitillal delivers. It’s not a sightseeing district with monuments or museums—it’s a lived-in, proudly local place. And that’s exactly what makes it worth exploring.

17. Yelapa

Nestled in a crescent-shaped bay at the foot of the Sierra Madre mountains, Yelapa is one of those rare places that still feels like a secret. With no cars, no chain stores, and limited cell service, this off-the-grid fishing village offers a totally unplugged escape just a short boat ride from Puerto Vallarta.

Getting there is part of the fun. Yelapa is only accessible by boat—most visitors catch a water taxi from the Los Muertos Pier, Boca de Tomatlán, or the Marina. The 45-minute ride delivers you to a palm-lined shore where time seems to slow down. Sandy paths wind through the village, where barefoot kids play soccer and donkeys carry supplies up the hills.

Yelapa’s main beach is wide, soft, and perfect for lounging. Beachside restaurants serve icy margaritas and fresh-caught fish with your toes in the sand. As vendors pass by offering sarongs and jewelry, you’ll likely be approached by “the pie ladies”—local women carrying trays of homemade coconut, chocolate, and lime pie, a beloved tradition that’s uniquely Yelapa.

If you’re up for a little adventure, hike inland to the Yelapa Waterfall, a seasonal cascade surrounded by lush vegetation and swimming holes. The path is well-marked and gentle, making it suitable for most fitness levels. For a more rugged trek, head to the larger waterfall upriver, where fewer tourists venture and the jungle becomes denser.

Though many visitors come for the day, overnighting in Yelapa is the best way to experience its magic. Stay in a beachfront bungalow, fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves, and wake up to birdsong and sunrise over the bay.

Yelapa isn’t a resort—it’s a feeling. And if you’re craving quiet beauty and old-school Mexican coastal charm, this little village delivers it in spades.

18. San Sebastián del Oeste

Tucked high in the Sierra Madre Occidental, just two hours east of Puerto Vallarta, lies the enchanting mountain town of San Sebastián del Oeste. Once a thriving silver mining hub during colonial times, this Pueblo Mágico has preserved its 18th-century charm with cobblestone streets, whitewashed adobe buildings, and a peaceful way of life that feels worlds away from the coast.

The journey to San Sebastián is half the experience. As you ascend into the mountains, the temperature drops, the air cools, and pine trees replace palms. It’s a popular day trip for those wanting to escape the heat and crowds of the city, but many opt to stay overnight to fully soak in the tranquil vibe.

Once in town, visitors can stroll through its quiet streets lined with historic homes, colorful gardens, and hidden courtyards. At the center is the Church of San Sebastián, built in 1608, with its original bell tower and classic stone facade. Around the plaza, you’ll find a handful of cafés, craft shops, and family-owned restaurants serving regional dishes like chile rellenos, pozole, and homemade tortillas.

A visit to Doña Conchita’s Coffee Farm is a must. Here, you can tour a small-scale coffee operation, learn about the roasting process, and taste fresh-brewed local coffee grown in the surrounding hills. For something stronger, sample locally made raicilla, the region’s traditional agave spirit, distilled in small batches by local producers.

The town is also a jumping-off point for hikes and horseback rides into the surrounding forest, offering views of cloud-covered peaks and, on a clear day, even the Pacific Ocean in the distance.

San Sebastián del Oeste is a destination of slow mornings, cool evenings, and timeless charm—perfect for travelers seeking authentic Mexican history, mountain air, and a real break from the modern world.

19. Sunset Sailing on Banderas Bay

Few experiences capture the magic of Puerto Vallarta like a sunset sail on Banderas Bay. As the sky shifts from gold to pink to deep purple, and the Sierra Madre mountains silhouette against the fading light, you’ll feel a kind of peace that only comes when you’re floating on open water.

Sunset sailing tours depart daily from Puerto Vallarta’s Marina Vallarta or the Los Muertos Pier, and options range from luxurious catamarans to classic monohull sailboats. Most include open bar service, light snacks or hors d’oeuvres, and soft music playing as you glide along the coast. Some tours even offer live jazz, acoustic guitarists, or DJs on board to set the mood.

What makes these cruises memorable isn’t just the scenery—it’s the perspective. From the water, you see Puerto Vallarta’s coastline in a new light: the old town’s red-tile roofs, the vibrant Romantic Zone, the lush hills of Conchas Chinas, and the distant luxury homes of Punta Mita. Dolphins often play in the boat’s wake, and in winter, humpback whales may breach nearby, silhouetted against the setting sun.

The atmosphere on board is relaxed and romantic, but it’s just as perfect for solo travelers and groups of friends. Tour operators typically keep group sizes small to maintain an intimate, personalized experience. For a truly exclusive evening, private charters are available and surprisingly affordable when shared among a group.

Most sails last two to three hours and return just after dark, when the city lights sparkle and the air cools. Be sure to bring a light sweater, your camera, and a sense of calm.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to see Puerto Vallarta from a new angle, a sunset sail on Banderas Bay is a postcard-perfect end to your day.

20. Rhythms of the Night at Las Caletas

More than just a dinner show, Rhythms of the Night is a full-blown sensory experience set on a secluded beach only accessible by boat. Hosted at Las Caletas, a private cove south of Puerto Vallarta, this evening event blends mysticism, music, fire, dance, and fine dining into an unforgettable night under the stars.

Your journey begins with a sunset cruise across Banderas Bay. As the sky transforms, guests enjoy drinks and light music while sailing to Las Caletas. The excitement builds as the boat nears the cove, where torches flicker along the shore, and drummers echo through the jungle.

Upon arrival, you're greeted with candlelit pathways, lush palm trees, and the sound of waves crashing on the sand. The first stop is a gourmet buffet dinner, served beachfront in an open-air dining area. Tables are arranged under thatched palapas, lit by lanterns and stars. The menu includes grilled meats, seafood, salads, and desserts, all elegantly presented and included with your ticket.

After dinner, guests are led through a jungle path to an open-air amphitheater carved into the cliffs, where the main performance takes place. Created by Gilles Ste-Croix, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, the show—titled Savia—is a mystical and acrobatic journey inspired by Mexico’s indigenous mythology. Expect fire dancers, aerialists, tribal drums, and costumes that feel like something out of a dream.

There’s minimal narration, making it universal and immersive for all audiences. No photos or videos are allowed during the show, encouraging guests to be fully present in the moment.

The return cruise is quieter, a chance to reflect on the evening as the boat glides back toward the city lights.

Rhythms of the Night isn’t just an attraction—it’s a soulful, theatrical escape into nature and storytelling, and the perfect grand finale to any Puerto Vallarta visit.

More than a vacation spot

Puerto Vallarta isn’t just a vacation spot—it’s a living, breathing city full of contrast, color, and character. It’s where the mountains kiss the ocean, where every cobblestone street has a story, and where sunsets feel like a nightly celebration. Whether you came for the beaches or stayed for the culture, what you’ll remember most are the moments in between: sipping a cold drink on a quiet rooftop, chatting with a street vendor over tacos, or hearing the waves crash while fire dancers move to the beat of drums in the jungle.

The places on this list are more than just things to see—they’re ways to connect with the spirit of Vallarta. From iconic spots like the Malecón and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to off-the-beaten-path gems like El Pitillal and Playa Colomitos, each one offers a window into a different facet of the city. Some are grand and unforgettable; others are small and quietly magical.

You could spend a week here and only scratch the surface—or spend a lifetime and still be surprised by something new. That’s what keeps people coming back. Puerto Vallarta is a place where travelers don’t just pass through; they return, they linger, and many eventually stay.

This guide is meant to help you go deeper. Use it to plan your days or simply as a source of inspiration when you're wondering what to do next. Don’t be afraid to wander, take the long way, or follow your instincts. In Puerto Vallarta, the best experiences often start when you step off the tourist track and let the city guide you.

Wherever your path takes you, one thing is certain—Puerto Vallarta leaves a mark. And chances are, you'll be back for more.