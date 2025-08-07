Jalisco and Nayarit Advance Tourist Corridor Security Cooperation

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus Navarro, announced he will convene a working group meeting with his counterpart from Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, in the coming days. The session will focus on the popular tourism zone that links Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. Lemus Navarro framed the encounter as a step toward stronger coordination and shared responsibility in securing the region.

This initiative stems from commitments made at a recent summit of seven governors from western Mexico, held in Tepic. Participants discussed the benefits of standardizing security technology platforms across state lines, aiming to streamline communication, data sharing and operational response. “One of the things I put on the table is that the technological platforms we purchase across all the states in the region should work on the same technology so we can unite,” Lemus Navarro said.

Tourist Corridor Security Cooperation

Under the plan, Jalisco’s existing platform, already linked to the national system, would serve as a template. Lemus Navarro extended an open invitation for other western states to adopt the same model. The goal is to create a unified network that allows real-time exchange of incident reports, threat assessments and patrol deployments. Officials argue this approach will reduce response times and close gaps at state borders.

The Greater Bay Area of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas accounts for more than five million visitor stays annually. Tourism drives local economies and employs thousands. Governors from both states emphasize that visitors do not recognize political boundaries when they arrive. “For tourists, there’s no border; they don’t know if they’re in Jalisco or Nayarit. What they’re looking for is peace and security,” Lemus Navarro noted.

In support of smoother collaboration, authorities plan a dedicated security roundtable roughly ten days from now. Local police leaders will gather to establish shared protocols, common training modules and joint patrol strategies. Lemus Navarro described the aim as forging sister police forces that operate with aligned tactics and mutual support.

Police officials will discuss vehicle and personnel exchanges during high-season events to ensure reinforcements can cross the state line without delays. They will also explore shared camera systems and integrated command centers. The concept of tourist corridor security cooperation extends beyond law enforcement, encompassing emergency medical services and disaster response.

Security experts applaud the move, saying it mirrors successful models in other international border regions. Unified platforms help prevent criminal groups from exploiting gaps in jurisdiction. The Tepic declaration underscored the urgency of this strategy to protect residents and visitors alike.

Governor Lemus Navarro underscored his strong working relationship with Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero. He expects the Nayarit governor to visit Guadalajara later this month to continue follow-up discussions. Both leaders stress that sustained dialogue and transparent information exchange are key to lasting results.