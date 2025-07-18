Tourist Flys Out of Control After Parasailing Cable Breaks in Puerto Vallarta

When a parasailing cable broke in Puerto Vallarta, a tourist soared out of control before a shocked crowd in an incident that was caught on video. A sudden cable failure turned a routine parasailing outing in Puerto Vallarta into a hair-raising spectacle when a tourist was sent soaring out of…

When a parasailing cable broke in Puerto Vallarta, a tourist soared out of control before a shocked crowd in an incident that was caught on video.

A sudden cable failure turned a routine parasailing outing in Puerto Vallarta into a hair-raising spectacle when a tourist was sent soaring out of control above the shoreline. The incident, captured on July 16 by TikTok user La doña y el enfadoso, shows the canopy ascending rapidly and drifting with the wind, far beyond the usual flight path. In a lighthearted tone, the narrator quips, “The guy is flying, he almost hit a bird,” even as onlookers below scrambled for cover. The clip has since racked up over 4 million views, reigniting concerns over the safety of popular beach activities.

Parasailing cable breaks in Puerto Vallarta

Parasailing in Puerto Vallarta typically follows a strict corridor above the water, with a jet ski handling the tow line. But when the cable snapped loose, crew members on the beach had no way to reel it in—the line simply slipped through their hands. The tourist remained suspended high above the waves for several tense minutes until wind shifts gradually guided him back toward shore, where rescuers guided him down without injury.

This isn’t an isolated scare. In June 2023, a similar mishap on Los Muertos Beach left a woman stranded in a palm tree canopy. Although she climbed down unhurt, the episode prompted local authorities to inspect parasailing operators more closely.

Local residents say close calls happen more often than tourists realize. “I live in Vallarta,” one commenter noted. “That happens a lot. Sometimes Civil Protection has to go out and get them wherever they land.” Another recalled a rider who crashed into a tree after drifting well beyond the designated zone. These anecdotes underscore a gap between the sport’s growing demand and the existing oversight measures.

Beachgoers and community groups are now calling on municipal officials to tighten regulations. They want mandatory equipment checks before every launch, licensed operators with clear certification, and emergency retrieval boats on standby. “We love offering fun experiences, but safety must come first,” said one local business owner.

Parasailing remains a top draw for visitors seeking a bird’s-eye view of Puerto Vallarta’s coastline, but these recent events highlight the need for stronger safeguards. As the city prepares for its busiest season, stakeholders agree that reinforcing safety protocols will protect both tourists and the region’s reputation.

