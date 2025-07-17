SEAPAL tackles Vallarta water infrastructure after Camichín sinkhole

July 17, 2025
SEAPAL Vallarta wrapped up urgent repairs on a major leak and sinkhole on Camichín Street, shedding light on the struggles of Vallarta's water infrastructure. On July 16, SEAPAL Vallarta finished emergency work on Camichín Street in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, patching a breached drinking‑water line and filling the resulting cavity…
