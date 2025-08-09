Two burnt police vehicles in Puerto Vallarta triggers investigation

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – A late-night vehicle fire in Fluvial Puerto Vallarta involving cars owned by municipal police officers has ignited public protests and speculation over possible internal conflicts within the force.

According to the official report, the blaze began around midnight on Saturday. Neighbors called 911 after spotting flames in the middle of a public street. Civil Protection and Fire Department crews arrived within minutes to find multiple vehicles already engulfed.

Firefighters moved quickly, cooling and extinguishing the flames before they could spread to nearby homes or other parked cars. No injuries were reported.

Possible link to police internal tensions

Unofficial sources say the burned vehicles allegedly belonged to two female officers from the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Police. The revelation has fueled concerns both in the community and within the department, raising questions over whether the fire was targeted.

Authorities have not ruled out arson. The Jalisco Regional Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the case, collecting forensic evidence and reviewing security camera footage from the area. Investigators have also interviewed residents who reported hearing unusual noises and smelling fuel shortly before the fire broke out.

While officials have remained tight-lipped, one line of inquiry focuses on whether the incident could be tied to internal disputes within the police force. Such a finding could expose deeper operational rifts.

Public reaction grows

The fire’s connection to police personnel has triggered widespread debate in local media and social networks. Over the weekend, small groups of residents gathered in the area, demanding transparency from municipal authorities and assurances that the investigation will be independent.

Community leaders have warned that if the incident is proven intentional, it could damage public trust in the force and exacerbate concerns about safety in Puerto Vallarta.

Authorities are expected to release an update once forensic analysis is complete. For now, the official position is that “all possible scenarios” remain under investigation.