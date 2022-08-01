Puerto Vallarta receives 30 new patrol vehicles and 30 motorcycle patrols

Security in Puerto Vallarta is strengthened with the commissioning of 30 new patrol vehicles and 30 motorcycle patrols, delivered this Monday to the Directorate of Citizen Security, which will soon have a new vehicle fleet of 100 modern units, because, in the coming weeks, more patrols will continue to arrive in this city, including 9 more vans that will enter into operation this week.
Mayor Michel said that as part of the transparency and good accountability of his government, today patrols have been purchased at a lower cost than those that were rented in the 2012-2015 triennium, which had a premium, they were not from the municipality. Nor did they have the quality that Puerto Vallarta required, since each new unit had a cost of 445,250 pesos ($22,000 USD), while a rented patrol car cost the people of Vallarta almost ten years ago 760,272 pesos ($37,000 USD), which speaks of a great difference and inadequate management of resources by the previous authorities.
“Today we are here to deliver 30 patrol cars to this great corporation and 30 new motorcycles. They cost 315,000 pesos cheaper than 9 years ago, almost with one they bought two with the old price, that is unbelievable,” said the mayor.
The mayor called on the police elements to continue performing with professionalism and commitment, and to consider these patrols as something of their own, “because it is their tool the longer they last us the better service all of you will render for the good of the community”.
The director of Citizen Security, Eloy Girón Alcuria, highlighted the discipline and loyalty of the security forces, as well as their dedication to serving citizens, thanking the mayor for his management and unconditional support for this agency, “I guarantee to society, that we will redouble our efforts to achieve the Puerto Vallarta that we all deserve.”
He specified that with the commissioning of the new units, the Green Patrol program will be reinforced with one of them, to deal with incidents related to endemic flora and fauna; another one will be integrated into the Crime Prevention area acting under the Pink Patrol scheme, while another patrol will be integrated into the functions that the Incident Attention Unit related to Sexual Diversity will carry out.
“These mobile units, radio patrols, and motorcycle patrols put into circulation today, will be used in accordance with the corresponding security plan and are part of a modern and functional vehicle fleet that will increase security and its social perception. We are committed to crime prevention, social proximity, and civic justice to inhibit criminal activities and coexist in society”.
Representing the elements of the Directorate of Citizen Security, the line police of the Tactical Group, Adriana Isabel Arias Carrian, pointed out that this delivery will undoubtedly make a difference and the corporation firmly endorses its commitment to redouble efforts in the area of security.
“To guarantee social security, human resources are undoubtedly the most important resource, this is for any corporation, however, if we do not have the necessary tools to carry out the work, we are limited to being able to give results in favor of the society, that is why mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, that on behalf of my colleagues we want to thank you for your concern in giving us the necessary tools to be able to circulate and go through each of the streets of our beautiful port, in attention to the needs of all the citizenship”.
