Puerto Vallarta Registers Strong Hotel Occupancy Ahead of Summer Vacation Season

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The General Director of Beach Tourism for the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Jalisco, Arturo Dávalos Peña, has announced positive statistics regarding hotel occupancy in Puerto Vallarta. According to the Monitoring of Occupancy in Tourist Lodging Services (DATATUR Jalisco), the popular tourist destination is seeing a significant influx of visitors with occupancy rates ranging from 65% to 70% as the school year draws to a close.