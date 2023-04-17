Puerto Vallarta Sets Record Figures for Holy Week and Easter Tourism

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The holiday period of Holy Week and Easter has closed with record figures in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. According to Carlos Gabriel López Aranda, president of Canaco Servitur, the city is not only in clear recovery after the crisis in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is also setting marks in the indicators of tourist and economic flows among service providers.

López Aranda reported that in the first quarter of 2023, more than two million passengers traveled through the Puerto Vallarta International Airport. The first week of this month saw a movement of more than 220,000 passengers between arrivals and departures, which represents a 17% increase compared to 2022. There were a total of 2,327 operations, representing a 1 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

In the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, Puerto Vallarta generated an economic income of 1.5 billion pesos, which is a growth of 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. During this period, the city received an influx of 247,000 tourists, which represented a 21 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. The average occupancy rate during this holiday period was 82.7 percent, according to reports from the Secretary of Tourism in Jalisco.

The massive arrival of tourists during Holy Week left a large economic advantage among service providers, including what was received for lodging in hotels and condominiums.