Puerto Vallarta Summer Travel Guide: Deals, Activities & Stays

American vacationers setting out for their summer holidays are increasingly choosing Puerto Vallarta as their go-to international destination. The most recent Allianz Partners USA analysis shows that nearly 29% of U.S. flights this summer will land abroad, and Mexico boasts three spots in the top 10. Among them, Puerto Vallarta shines thanks to its stunning scenery, rich cultural offerings, and an array of outdoor excursions.

Perched between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico’s Pacific shore, this lively city offers 27 nonstop flights from various U.S. cities. Visiting during the summer brings lush, green panoramas, thinner crowds, and more budget-friendly rates on hotels and activities—ideal conditions for travelers eager to balance adventure, relaxation, and local charm.

Activities to Enjoy

Witnessing Sea Turtle Hatchlings

From July through December, Puerto Vallarta’s beaches host one of nature’s most heartwarming spectacles: baby sea turtles making their journey to the ocean. Led by marine biologists and conservationists, these evening events let participants learn about turtle biology and conservation efforts while cheering on hatchlings as they scramble into the surf. Several resorts, including Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa and Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, have long-standing programs dedicated to turtle protection. For a hands-on opportunity, Boca de Tomates Turtle Camp allows guests to “adopt” nests and help with releases. Tour companies like Wildlife Connection and Ecotours Vallarta organize small-group tours, with proceeds supporting conservation initiatives.

Exploring Verdant Trails

Summer rains turn the landscape into a lush green paradise, perfect for outdoor escapades. Canopy River offers high-adrenaline experiences—zip lines, ATV adventures, and suspension bridges weaving through the Sierra Madre. For a more leisurely outing, the coastal trek from Las Ánimas to Quimixto provides sweeping views of the bay and chances to spot native wildlife. South of town, the Vallarta Botanical Gardens span 46 acres of indigenous plants, riverside swimming areas, and serene walking paths—a true haven for nature enthusiasts.

Dining Without Long Waits

With tourist numbers dipping in peak heat, summer is the perfect time to sample Puerto Vallarta’s celebrated food scene without standing in line. Dine at ICÚ, where chefs craft tasting menus that reinvent Mexican classics using regional ingredients. At Tintoque, enjoy stylish modern Mexican fare in a chic atmosphere. In the Romantic Zone, MAKAL wows diners with inventive, ingredient-focused dishes served in a relaxed yet refined setting. The slower pace lets food lovers relish world-class cuisine at their leisure.

Where to Stay

Family-Friendly: Velas Vallarta

Situated right on the beach in Marina Vallarta, Velas Vallarta is an all-inclusive resort that families adore. Framed by views of the Sierra Madre, it offers roomy suites, three pools, a kids’ club, and daily entertainment. The 2025 Summer Presale package—bookable through June 3 for stays between June 1 and August 31—includes free accommodation for children aged 4 to 12, half-price rates for teens, a complimentary suite upgrade, $300 in resort credit, discounts on golf, and options for early check-in or late check-out. The offer also features the signature Kawitu Experience for added family fun.

Romantic Escape: Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

Exclusively for adults and steps away from the famous Malecón, Villa Premiere combines beachfront elegance with bespoke service. Under the Flowers & Sea special—valid for bookings through June 20 and travel through January 3, 2026—couples receive 20% off their stay. Guests can indulge in butler service, rejuvenating spa treatments, themed dinners with live entertainment on select evenings, and unwind in a serene beachfront ambiance crafted for relaxation.

LGBTQ+ Friendly: ALMAR Resort

Nestled in the heart of the Romantic Zone—locally known as the “Gayborhood”—ALMAR Resort is Puerto Vallarta’s only LGBTQ+ beachfront luxury property. Its ocean-view suites, lively pool gatherings, and welcoming environment make it a standout. From July 25 to July 28, the resort will host the inaugural POSH PVR Escape, a three-day festival featuring music, themed parties, and curated experiences. POSH is renowned for high-energy events at Art Basel, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, and Pride celebrations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York.

Luxury Indulgence: Casa Kimberly

Once home to Elizabeth Taylor, this intimate boutique hotel of nine suites radiates old Hollywood charm infused with modern comforts. The “Hot Nights, Cool Savings” promotion runs from July 1 through October 31, offering a free third night when guests book two consecutive nights. Complimentary deluxe continental breakfast is delivered each morning, and arrival is celebrated with welcome margaritas.

About Puerto Vallarta

Tucked between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay, Puerto Vallarta epitomizes the ideal Mexican beach escape. Its year-round warm climate, multiple direct flights from major U.S. and Canadian cities, and wide range of accommodations make it an effortless choice for a stress-free tropical retreat. Authenticity awaits at every turn—from the cobblestone streets of the historic downtown to the art-adorned Malecón and the vibrant Romantic Zone, a magnet for LGBTQ+ visitors. Whether lounging on pristine beaches, trying watersports, sampling top-tier gastronomy, or embarking on outdoor adventures, visitors quickly discover why Puerto Vallarta remains a perennial favorite.