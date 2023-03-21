Puerto Vallarta tourists and locals enjoy the Raicilla Festival on the Cuale River

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – For three days the island of the Cuale River was filled with music, tradition, and flavor, with the holding of the ‘VI DamaJuana Festival de la Raicilla’, with which tribute is paid to a drink that gives identity to this region, Raicilla.

The event consisted of promoting the local drink, which is produced in the municipalities of the region, bringing together raicilleros to sample their products and thus benefit the tourist destination and give satisfaction to the hundreds of tourists and locals who once more gathered on the esplanade of the Cuale Cultural Center, and were met by amazing local gastronomy and music.

Raicilla is a type of mezcal that is made in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. It is a traditional alcoholic beverage that is distilled from the fermented juice of the agave plant, which is native to Mexico. The process of making raicilla is similar to that of making tequila or mezcal, but there are some key differences that set it apart.

One of the main differences between raicilla and other agave spirits is the type of agave that is used. While tequila is made exclusively from the blue agave plant and mezcal can be made from a variety of agave species, raicilla is typically made from the agave Maximiliana, which is also known as the lechuguilla agave.

Another difference between raicilla and other agave spirits is the way it is produced. Unlike tequila and most mezcal, which are produced in large-scale commercial facilities, raicilla is often made in small batches using traditional methods. This can include using clay ovens to cook the agave, grinding it by hand, and distilling it in copper stills.

Raicilla has a strong and distinct flavor profile that is often described as earthy, smoky, and slightly sweet. It is typically consumed neat or mixed into cocktails, and is often enjoyed as a traditional beverage during festivals and celebrations in the Jalisco region. However, it is worth noting that raicilla is not as well-known or widely consumed as other agave spirits such as tequila or mezcal.

This popular traditional drink distinguishes and unites the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta, Tomatlán, Cabo Corrientes, Atengo, San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota, Talpa de Allende, Atenguillo, Mixtlán, Guachinango and Bahía de Banderas.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.

Trending news on PVDN