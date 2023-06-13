Puerto Vallarta Ups Public Safety Game with 28 New Units

PUERTO VALLARTA - Demonstrating a renewed commitment to the safety and development of the city, Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez unveiled 28 new vehicles for the Directorate of Citizen Security on Monday. This initiative, bolstered by donations from private businesses, aims to foster a safer environment, promoting the city as a vibrant hub for tourism, investment, and employment.

The new fleet, comprising 12 pick-up trucks, ten Aveo-type cars, and six BMW motorcycles donated by the private sector, is the latest move to fortify the city's public safety measures. This latest round of additions brings . . .

