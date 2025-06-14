Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 14 2025

Puerto Vallarta faces rain and muggy conditions this June 14, 2025, while much of Mexico braces for thunderstorms, high heat, and tropical weather events.

Residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta should brace for a wet and muggy Saturday, as the city expects mostly rainy and partly cloudy skies throughout June 14. The day begins with moderately breezy west-northwest winds at 11 km/h (6.8 mph) and a 27% chance of light to moderate rainfall. While temperatures hover around 30°C (86°F), the humidity will make conditions feel oppressive. Drivers should proceed cautiously on wet roads.

As the afternoon approaches, rain chances jump dramatically to 80%. Despite lighter winds at just 8 km/h (5 mph), heat and humidity will persist, with continued warnings for slippery roads and reduced visibility. Seeking air-conditioned spaces is advised to avoid heat exhaustion.

Nightfall brings no relief. The temperature will dip slightly to 27°C (81°F), and winds from the west-northwest will slow to a faint 5 km/h (3 mph). However, rain continues into the evening, maintaining soggy conditions. With streets potentially slick, motorists should reduce speed and allow extra space between vehicles.

Looking Ahead: Sunday, June 15

The early morning will be equally humid, with westerly winds at 7 km/h (4.3 mph) and temperatures climbing again to 29°C (84°F). Rain is all but certain with a 100% chance of light to moderate showers. Hydration, sun protection, and caution while driving are all strongly recommended throughout the day. Rain is expected to persist into the night, with overnight temperatures settling at 26°C (79°F) and a 32% chance of continued precipitation.

Mexico Weather Overview – June 14, 2025

A nationwide weather alert remains in place due to the wide-reaching effects of Tropical Storm Dalila and other regional disturbances. Rain, storms, flooding risks, whirlwinds, and extreme heat will affect multiple states from the northern border to the southern coast.

Rainfall Outlook

Today’s heaviest rainfall is forecast across Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Veracruz, where intense downpours could bring 75 to 150 mm of rain. Very heavy rains between 50 and 75 mm are expected in Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Puebla, and Tabasco. Additional states will see showers and thunderstorms, with the risk of localized flooding, landslides, and rising rivers.

Tropical Storm Dalila, now moving off the coasts of Michoacán and Colima, is contributing to the storm system, combining with other low-pressure troughs to bring dangerous weather to much of the Central and South Pacific regions.

Heat and Temperature Warnings

Scorching heat continues across Mexico, especially in the northern and northwestern states, where the mercury could surpass 45°C (113°F) in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, and Sinaloa. Widespread heat warnings remain in place for Baja California Sur, Durango, and parts of Coahuila, with 40–45°C temperatures anticipated.

Southeastern states such as Yucatán, Campeche, and Quintana Roo will experience highs in the 35–40°C range, with sticky humidity and tropical conditions.

Wind and Wave Alerts

Coastal regions are under heavy wind and surf advisories:

  • Winds of 70 to 90 km/h are expected along the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero, accompanied by waves of 4.5 to 5.5 meters.
  • Waves of 3.5 to 4.5 meters are also expected off the coasts of Jalisco and Chiapas, while the Baja California Peninsula may see 2.5 to 3.5-meter swells.
  • Whirlwinds may form in Chihuahua and Coahuila, driven by a low-pressure channel and dry line interaction over the northern region.

Regional Conditions

  • Central Mexico (Mexico City, State of Mexico): Cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Daytime highs between 22–24°C in the capital. Hail and localized flooding possible.
  • Northern Mexico (Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León): Heatwaves continue, especially in Chihuahua with highs above 45°C. Afternoon storms expected with potential for whirlwinds.
  • Baja Peninsula: Clear skies and hot weather dominate, though scattered showers are likely in Baja California Sur. Dust storms may reduce visibility in some areas.
  • Pacific Coast (Jalisco to Chiapas): High rainfall and strong coastal winds. Flooding and landslides are real risks in these saturated areas.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo. Heavy rain may cause localized flooding and transit delays.
  • Gulf Coast (Veracruz to Tabasco): Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Veracruz and Tabasco. High humidity and heat will persist through the day.

Notable Readings from the Last 24 Hours

  • Highest Rainfall: 80 mm in Coyuca de Benítez, Guerrero.
  • Hottest Temperature: 42.6°C in Hermosillo, Sonora.
  • Coolest Temperature: 11.2°C in Toluca, State of Mexico.

For updates on Tropical Storm Dalila and other weather emergencies, refer to the official National Meteorological Service at:
👉 https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-pacifico

