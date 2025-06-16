Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 16 2025

Rain expected in Puerto Vallarta today, with very hot conditions nationwide. Intense rainfall forecast across southern and central Mexico due to tropical weather systems.

Puerto Vallarta starts the week under cloudy skies and persistent rain. A humid, muggy Monday is in store for residents and visitors as light to moderate showers are expected throughout the day.

Morning:
Temperatures will begin at 27°C before climbing to around 30°C by mid-morning. Winds from the west-northwest will remain light at 9 km/h, bringing little relief from the heat and humidity. The chance of rain is high—100%—so pack an umbrella and expect damp streets across the city.

Afternoon:
Temperatures will peak at 31°C (88°F), creating an oppressive atmosphere. Winds will remain gentle at 8 km/h. With an 83% chance of continued rainfall, road conditions may be slick, and caution is advised while driving.

Evening and Night:
As night falls, temperatures will settle back down to 27°C. While the rain may taper slightly, overcast skies will dominate. Expect a warm and damp night with lingering humidity and a continued risk of showers.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday:
The weather pattern remains much the same. Temperatures will reach 32°C (90°F) by midday, with muggy conditions persisting. Light to moderate rain is expected to return, with an afternoon chance of precipitation near 94% and increasing to 100% by evening. Light winds from the northwest (up to 10 km/h) won’t offer much relief, and streets may again become slick. Stay hydrated and plan indoor activities if possible.

Mexico Weather – Nationwide Forecast for June 16, 2025

Across Mexico, unstable tropical conditions continue to dominate. A tropical wave absorbed by a low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean is bringing intense rains to the south and southeast, while a heat wave bakes the northern states.

Heavy Rain and Flood Risk:
Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and southern Veracruz face very heavy to intense rainfall today (75–150 mm). Tropical weather systems are likely to produce lightning, flash flooding, and landslides in these regions. Puebla, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, and Zacatecas will also see very heavy rainfall (50–75 mm), especially in higher elevations.

Central and Northern Showers:
Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Hidalgo, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and others in the Northern and Central Tablelands are forecast for scattered thunderstorms, with hail possible in some areas. Rainfall between 25 and 50 mm could affect visibility and contribute to localized flooding.

Yucatán Peninsula and North Pacific:
Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo will experience intervals of showers, while parts of Sinaloa and Durango will receive heavy afternoon rainfall. Sonora may only get isolated rain, but it’s still at risk for dust storms and extreme heat.

Heat Wave Intensifies in the North:
The north continues to sizzle under an ongoing heat wave. Temperatures are expected to soar above 45°C in parts of Baja California, Sonora, and Chihuahua. States like Sinaloa, Durango, and Coahuila will see temperatures between 40 and 45°C. Most of the rest of the country will experience highs between 30 and 40°C, keeping the overall feel warm to scorching.

Wind and Coastal Conditions:
Strong winds of 50–70 km/h are expected in Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo, with possible dust storms in parts of Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. Winds along the Pacific Coast—including Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Oaxaca—will contribute to high surf conditions, with wave heights between 1.5 and 2.5 meters.

Regional Outlooks:

  • Valley of Mexico: Cloudy skies with very heavy rain in the State of Mexico and heavy rain in Mexico City. Possible lightning and hail in the afternoon.
  • Baja California Peninsula: Mostly dry, but dangerously hot in the northeast. Watch for dust storms.
  • Central Pacific: Expect heavy rainfall in Michoacán and very heavy rain in Nayarit, Colima, and Jalisco.
  • South Pacific: Torrential rain with lightning in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas. Landslide and flood risk remains high.
  • Gulf of Mexico: Intense storms in southern Veracruz. Heavy rain in Tabasco and Tamaulipas.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: Warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms across the region.
  • Northern Mexico: Rain and thunderstorms likely in Zacatecas, Durango, and San Luis Potosí, with hail possible. Chihuahua remains dry but extremely hot.
  • Central Highlands: Heavy rain across Puebla, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, and Morelos. Hail and street flooding are likely in some zones.

Observed Conditions (Last 24 Hours):

  • Heaviest Rainfall: Puerto Vallarta, Jal. – 26 mm; San Blas, Nay. – 37 mm; Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chis. – 37 mm
  • Highest Temperatures: Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chih. – 41.5°C; Torreón, Coah. – 40.0°C; Campeche, Camp. – 39.5°C
  • Lowest Temperatures: Toluca, Mex. – 11.9°C; Zacatecas, Zac. – 12.9°C

