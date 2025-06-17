Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 17 2025

Puerto Vallarta wakes up to another rainy Tuesday, June 17, 2025, with mostly cloudy skies and consistent chances of light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. Morning temperatures begin at a humid 29°C (85°F), paired with light winds picking up to 10 km/h (6 mph). Rain probability sits at 44% during the early hours, so drivers are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sudden maneuvers on wet roads.

By the afternoon, rain becomes more persistent, reaching a 100% likelihood. Temperatures will hover around 30°C before dipping slightly to 29°C. Winds from the northwest at 8 km/h will offer mild airflow, but it won’t do much to offset the muggy feel in the air. Locals and tourists alike are advised to seek shelter in cool, air-conditioned spaces.

As night falls, expect continued rain with a 75% chance of precipitation and temperatures holding at 26°C (80°F). The air remains thick and warm, creating an uncomfortable nighttime environment for those without cooling systems. Wet pavement and reduced visibility pose risks for motorists, so slow and cautious driving is essential.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Puerto Vallarta stays locked in this wet pattern. Temperatures will peak at 30°C (86°F) during the day with a persistent 100% chance of rainfall from morning into night. Winds remain light, maxing at 10 km/h, and the evening brings no real relief, with temperatures still around 26°C (79°F) and yet another 100% rain probability.

If you live in or are visiting Puerto Vallarta, keep your umbrella close, stay hydrated, and take breaks in cool environments to avoid overheating. And maybe, take a moment to reflect on something positive—after all, the rain makes everything a bit greener.

Nationwide Forecast: Heavy Rain from Tropical Storm Erik and Dangerous Heat in the North

While Puerto Vallarta deals with persistent showers, much of Mexico faces a more complex weather situation today as Tropical Storm Erik churns near the southern Pacific coast. The storm, combined with multiple low-pressure systems, a tropical wave, and moisture inflow from the Caribbean, is set to bring intense rain, high winds, and dangerous surf across the country.

Southern Mexico and Gulf Coast: Bracing for Flooding and Landslides

Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Veracruz are under threat from very heavy to intense rainfall (75–150 mm), with high winds and waves along their coastal areas. These conditions may result in flash floods, overflowing rivers, landslides, and road closures. Waves reaching 3.5 meters are expected off the coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas. Veracruz and Tabasco will also face heavy rainfall, while Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo should prepare for thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 70 km/h.

Central Mexico: Heavy Showers Across the Highlands

The central states including Michoacán, the State of Mexico, and Puebla are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today (50–75 mm), particularly in mountainous regions. Mexico City and surrounding areas will experience scattered showers in the morning and heavier rainfall with possible lightning in the afternoon. These downpours can cause localized flooding and poor visibility, especially on the roads.

Cool morning temperatures in Toluca (9–11°C) and mild afternoons across the Valley of Mexico will be the norm, while other central states like Morelos, Hidalgo, and Tlaxcala will see rainfall with a chance of hail.

Northern and Northwestern Mexico: Extreme Heat and Dust Storms

The northwest states continue to suffer through a severe heat wave. Temperatures are forecast to soar above 45°C in parts of Baja California, Sonora, and northeastern Chihuahua. Sinaloa, Durango, and Coahuila will see temperatures ranging from 40 to 45°C, with high fire risk and dehydration hazards.

In addition to the heat, parts of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas may face dust storms, driven by gusts up to 70 km/h. Dry soil, strong winds, and high temperatures create hazardous conditions for travel and agriculture alike.

Northern and Central Highlands: Showers with Isolated Storms

Chihuahua, Durango, Nuevo León, and San Luis Potosí will receive light to moderate showers in the afternoon. Though rainfall won’t be as intense here, isolated storms could still bring wind gusts, lightning, and small hail. Conditions remain hot to very hot during the day.

Pacific Coast and Peninsula Regions: Variable Weather Patterns

Jalisco, Colima, and Nayarit will see localized showers, with heavier rainfall expected in Michoacán. While the mornings may start off mild with patchy fog, afternoons are forecast to be wet and stormy. Baja California, meanwhile, will experience dry and extremely hot conditions, particularly in the northeast.

Yucatán Peninsula: Stormy Skies and Strong Winds

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon across Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo. Gusty winds up to 70 km/h will accompany the storms, raising the risk of flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Warnings and Advice

The Mexican National Weather Service warns that heavy to intense rainfall across the country today may lead to hazardous conditions, including flash floods, rising rivers and streams, landslides, and water accumulation on roads. Motorists should drive cautiously, especially in regions forecast for strong downpours.

Meanwhile, the intense heat across the north demands continued precautions. Stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and avoid outdoor activities during peak temperatures. The combination of extreme weather in the south and heat in the north paints a challenging national forecast for June 17, 2025.

For updates on Tropical Storm Erik and all official advisories, visit the National Weather Service website.

