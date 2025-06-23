Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 23 2025

Puerto Vallarta residents and visitors should prepare for a humid, rainy Monday as cloud cover and precipitation dominate the local weather forecast. The day will begin with mostly cloudy skies and a stifling 30°C (86°F) temperature early in the morning, with a gentle west-northwest breeze at 8 km/h (5 mph). Despite the calm wind, the heat will feel oppressive, so staying hydrated and finding shade or indoor cool zones is recommended.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb slightly to 31°C (88°F), with an 84% chance of light to moderate rainfall. While the winds will remain light, around 11 km/h (7 mph), drivers should exercise caution due to wet roads and limited visibility. If you’re planning to be out and about, bring an umbrella and allow extra travel time.

As night falls, dense clouds will continue to blanket the region, and the temperature will dip to a still-warm 26°C (79°F). Though no strong winds are forecast, the persistent heat may make sleeping without air conditioning uncomfortable. It’s a good idea to keep rooms ventilated and cool to ensure restful sleep.

Forecast for Tuesday, June 24 in Puerto Vallarta

Rain is expected to continue into Tuesday with a 92% chance of light to moderate showers during the morning and a 100% chance in the early afternoon. Morning temperatures will range from 25°C to 27°C (77°F to 81°F), increasing to 28°C (82°F) by midday. Winds will remain calm, blowing from the west-northwest at speeds no higher than 7 km/h (4 mph).

Evening conditions will be slightly more forgiving with a temperature of 25°C (77°F) and a 39% chance of additional showers under a full moon. Overall, residents should anticipate damp conditions and prepare for another day of high humidity and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

National Weather Across Mexico: Heavy Rains Continue as Tropical Wave Moves Inland

The rainy season continues to gain strength across Mexico this Monday, June 23, with widespread showers and thunderstorms forecast in nearly every region of the country. The National Meteorological Service attributes the ongoing rainfall to a combination of low-pressure systems, atmospheric instability, and the arrival of Tropical Wave No. 5—currently linked to a low-pressure zone south of El Salvador with potential for cyclonic development.

Regions Facing the Heaviest Rains

Intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) is expected today in multiple states, including Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Veracruz. These conditions raise the risk of flooding, rising river levels, landslides, and road closures.

Meanwhile, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo will experience heavy rains of 50 to 75 mm. Other regions such as Coahuila, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, and Tlaxcala can expect between 25 and 50 mm of rain.

Even areas with only light showers may still experience complications due to already saturated soil and overflowing streams.

Temperature Extremes Across the Country

Despite widespread rainfall, extreme heat will continue in parts of northern and northwestern Mexico. Maximum temperatures are forecast to exceed 40°C (104°F) in northeastern Baja California, northern Sonora, and northern Sinaloa. States such as Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Nayarit, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, and Yucatán can expect highs ranging between 35°C and 40°C.

Elsewhere, much of the country, including the central and southern states like Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Veracruz, will see temperatures hovering between 30°C and 35°C.

Wind and Storm Alerts

Winds across northern and coastal Mexico will be active today, especially in areas affected by thunderstorms. Strong gusts of 50 to 70 km/h (31 to 43 mph) are expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosí, as well as the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Coastal regions including Sinaloa, Durango, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Veracruz may experience gusts of 40 to 60 km/h (25 to 37 mph), with the potential for dust storms in Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Sonora.

Regional Highlights

  • Mexico City & Central Highlands: Overcast skies dominate, with cool temperatures in the morning and heavy rain expected by afternoon. Maximums will remain below 20°C (68°F), with strong winds accompanying storms. Flooding and traffic disruptions are likely.
  • Northern Pacific: Sonora and Sinaloa will see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail, with heat intensifying in the afternoon. Winds and dust storms are expected.
  • Central Pacific: Rainfall is heavy in Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. The region will be warm and humid, especially along coastal areas.
  • South Pacific: Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas are bracing for persistent thunderstorms and lightning, with the added danger of hail and flooding in mountain areas.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: Intense rainfall is forecast throughout the region, with localized flooding and reduced visibility. Winds may reach 60 km/h in storm areas.
  • Baja California: This region remains mostly dry today, though it will be hot in the northeast. Dust storms are a concern due to gusty winds.
  • Northern and Central Plateaus: Widespread heavy rain is expected with thunderstorms across much of the Northern Tableland and Central Highlands. This includes key states like Chihuahua, Durango, and Zacatecas.

Weather Safety Reminder

With much of Mexico facing heavy rainfall, the National Meteorological Service urges residents to stay alert for possible landslides, rising rivers, flash floods, and damaging winds. Those living near hillsides, rivers, or low-lying zones should take precautions and follow updates from civil protection authorities.

