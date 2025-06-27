Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 27 2025

Cloudy Skies and Rain in Puerto Vallarta as Heavy Storms Hit Eastern Mexico.

Puerto Vallarta is in for a warm, humid day this Friday, June 27, 2025, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain. Early morning conditions are especially dense with cloud cover, limiting natural light—perfect weather for staying indoors or keeping your mood up with some bright lighting. Winds from the west-northwest are light at around 8 km/h (5 mph), barely stirring the air as temperatures start at 30°C (86°F).

As the day heats up, so does the need for caution. By late morning and into the afternoon, temperatures will climb to a sweltering 34°C (94°F). Light west-northwesterly breezes at 11 km/h (6 mph) will do little to offset the heat. Rain chances increase to 57%, with forecasts calling for light to moderate showers. If you’re headed out, particularly behind the wheel, allow extra time—roads could be slick.

Overnight, the temperature will hover at 26°C (79°F), with a 54% chance of continued rainfall. While winds remain gentle, it’s a good idea to plan for indoor evening activities and practice good sleep hygiene—put away screens and cool your bedroom for better rest.

Looking Ahead to Saturday:
Tomorrow’s skies remain mostly cloudy with similar west-northwesterly breezes at 8 to 12 km/h. Temperatures will rise to 32°C by mid-morning before easing slightly in the afternoon. There’s a 40% chance of rain during the day, escalating to a 99% chance of light to moderate rain at night. The overnight temperature will stay hot at 27°C (80°F), so air-conditioned comfort is strongly advised.

Nationwide Weather: Storm Systems Dominate the East and South

Across the country, weather conditions are being shaped by multiple overlapping systems, including Tropical Wave 6, which is interacting with a low-pressure zone off the Pacific coast and a second tropical wave pushing toward the Yucatán Peninsula. This cocktail of moisture and instability is bringing intense rainfall, stormy winds, and localized flooding to much of eastern and southern Mexico.

Heavy Rain and Flooding in the Southeast

The biggest impact will be felt in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, and Quintana Roo, where intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) is forecast. In neighboring Yucatán, very heavy rain is also expected. Authorities warn of lightning, flash flooding, landslides, and reduced visibility—especially in mountainous and rural areas.

In addition to dangerous rainfall, wind gusts reaching 70 km/h (43 mph) are expected along the coasts of Oaxaca, Campeche, and Yucatán. Coastal regions, including Quintana Roo, face wave heights of up to 2.5 meters (8 feet).

Central and Western Mexico: Rain, Wind, and Hail Possible

Rainfall between 25 mm and 75 mm is forecast in states like Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Mexico State, and Mexico City, with isolated thunderstorms, hail, and wind gusts. Flash floods are possible in urban areas, particularly in Mexico City, where the day’s high will range from 19 to 21°C (67 to 70°F).

Toluca will see colder temperatures, with a low of 8°C (47°F) and highs around 17 to 19°C (63 to 67°F). Winds from the east and northeast at 10 to 20 km/h could gust up to 40 km/h in storm-affected areas.

Northern and Pacific States: Heat Persists

While the east gets soaked, northwestern states like Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, and Baja California will continue to roast under extreme heat. Temperatures could exceed 45°C (113°F) in some areas, especially in Sonora and northeastern Baja California. Dust storms are possible, particularly in Baja California, Baja Sur, and Sonora, thanks to strong dry winds.

In the Central Pacific, heavy rain is forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, and Michoacán, while Colima will see scattered showers. Inland mountain areas may experience fog and cool conditions in the morning, but heat will return by afternoon.

Temperature Extremes

The highest temperatures recorded over the past 24 hours include:

  • Hermosillo, Sonora: 43.0°C
  • Nuevo León & Baja California Sur: 41.1°C
  • Piedras Negras, Coahuila: 39.4°C
  • Culiacán, Sinaloa: 37.3°C
  • Tapachula, Chiapas: 35.5°C

Meanwhile, Toluca, State of Mexico reported one of the coldest lows at 9.6°C, followed closely by Zacatecas and Tlaxcala.

Safety Reminder

With widespread rain across the east and southeast, travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions are likely. Local authorities are urging residents and tourists alike to:

  • Avoid flooded roads and underpasses.
  • Stay updated on local alerts and advisories.
  • Keep emergency supplies and backup power sources handy in storm-prone areas.
  • Be cautious of downed trees, power lines, and billboards during wind gusts.

Stay tuned for further updates, especially as the tropical system near the Pacific coast continues to evolve and potentially strengthens into a cyclone.

