Puerto Vallarta weather brings clouds and rain while storms sweep Mexico

Puerto Vallarta faces cloudy skies and rain this weekend, while intense storms and extreme heat hit regions across Mexico. Stay weather-aware.

As the rainy season settles in, Puerto Vallarta residents and visitors can expect a damp and humid Saturday, June 28, 2025. Temperatures are holding steady in the mid-20s early in the day, expected to peak at 32°C and dip only slightly to a low of 25°C overnight.

Throughout the morning, dense cloud cover is expected to block most sunlight, creating dim conditions. Locals are encouraged to keep their homes and workplaces well-lit to counter the gloomy atmosphere. Despite the overcast sky, temperatures will climb quickly, making hydration and sun protection essential.

By midday and into the afternoon, scattered showers are likely. There’s a 53% chance of light to moderate rain, accompanied by mild west-northwest winds reaching up to 12 km/h. Although gusts are not expected to be severe, conditions may still feel stifling due to the heat and humidity.

As night falls, there’s a 36% chance of continued rainfall, with temperatures hovering around 26°C. The warm, muggy conditions make it advisable to seek cooler indoor spaces and use fans or air conditioning if available.

Looking Ahead to Sunday

Sunday’s forecast is more of the same. Morning temperatures will reach 30°C, with a 41% chance of rain continuing throughout the day. Skies will remain heavily clouded, and while winds will be light—just 5 km/h from the west—they’ll offer little relief from the heat. Evening temperatures will again hover at 26°C, with a 34% chance of light to moderate showers. Caution is urged for nighttime drivers due to slick roads and limited visibility.

In short, this weekend in Puerto Vallarta is expected to be humid, hot, and intermittently wet. Outdoor plans should include umbrellas, breathable clothing, and a backup plan in case of heavier rainfall.

Nationwide: Heavy Rains, Tropical Systems, and Dangerous Heat

Across Mexico, June 28 brings a volatile mix of intense rainfall, powerful winds, and extreme temperatures—especially in the south and along the coasts. The National Meteorological Service warns of two low-pressure systems with potential cyclonic development, one in the Gulf of Mexico and another off the coast of Oaxaca, fueling downpours and stormy conditions in numerous states.

Rain and Storm Alerts

Intense rainfall (75–150 mm) is forecast for parts of Veracruz, Tabasco, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas—areas where flash floods, landslides, and rising rivers are significant risks.

Very heavy rainfall (50–75 mm) is expected in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, and Campeche. These rains could also bring hail, lightning, and localized flooding.

Meanwhile, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, and the Yucatán Peninsula—including Cancún and Mérida—should brace for heavy downpours, potentially impacting road travel and air quality.

Extreme Heat and High Winds

Northern and northwestern states are battling oppressive heat. Parts of Sonora and northeastern Baja California could reach temperatures above 45°C. Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, and Baja California Sur are also experiencing highs between 40°C and 45°C. This intense heat increases wildfire risk and puts additional strain on vulnerable communities and power grids.

In the central and southern regions—including Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Chiapas—afternoon temperatures will soar above 35°C, while tropical moisture fuels heavy rain and elevated humidity.

Winds are also a concern. The Oaxaca coast faces gusts up to 70 km/h, while coastal areas across the Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula are forecast to see gusts between 40 and 60 km/h. These winds could bring down trees and signs, and pose risks for high-profile vehicles.

Wave activity is expected to be high, particularly along the coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas, with swells reaching up to 2.5 meters. Maritime activity in these regions should be postponed or carried out with caution.

Regional Summaries: What to Expect

Mexico City and State of Mexico: Cloudy with heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, and possible hail. Temperatures from 12°C to 22°C. Winds may gust up to 40 km/h during storms.

Cloudy with heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, and possible hail. Temperatures from 12°C to 22°C. Winds may gust up to 40 km/h during storms. Northern states (Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila): Extreme heat, dust storms, and thunderstorms. Expect wind gusts up to 60 km/h and temperatures topping 45°C in Sonora.

Extreme heat, dust storms, and thunderstorms. Expect wind gusts up to 60 km/h and temperatures topping 45°C in Sonora. Pacific Coast (Jalisco to Chiapas): Heavy rains and lightning expected. Jalisco, Michoacán, and Colima face severe rainfall, while Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas should brace for both storms and powerful coastal winds.

Heavy rains and lightning expected. Jalisco, Michoacán, and Colima face severe rainfall, while Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas should brace for both storms and powerful coastal winds. Yucatán Peninsula: Rain, wind, and high humidity dominate. Campeche may receive very heavy rainfall, with Quintana Roo and Yucatán seeing slightly less but still significant downpours.

Rain, wind, and high humidity dominate. Campeche may receive very heavy rainfall, with Quintana Roo and Yucatán seeing slightly less but still significant downpours. Baja California and Baja Sur: Clear skies in the morning with possible showers in Baja California Sur later in the day. Northeastern Baja will be extremely hot with dust storms likely.

Be Prepared

The combination of tropical moisture, high temperatures, and widespread rainfall presents a serious risk of flooding, road washouts, and other hazards across much of Mexico today. Authorities urge the public to remain informed through official channels, avoid unnecessary travel in storm-prone regions, and take precautions to stay cool and dry.