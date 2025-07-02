Puerto Vallarta Weather for July 2, 2025

Puerto Vallarta faces hot, rainy conditions on July 2, 2025, while Hurricane Flossie causes heavy rains across western Mexico.

Residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta should brace for a steamy and soggy Wednesday, as intermittent rain continues throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. While temperatures hover around 31–32°C (88–90°F), the persistent humidity and rainfall are expected to keep conditions uncomfortable.

Morning Outlook:
Early morning hours will see a 94% chance of light to moderate rain. Drivers are urged to proceed cautiously on wet roads. With temperatures already reaching 31°C and minimal winds from the southeast at 5 km/h, conditions will be both hot and damp. Locals are advised to stay hydrated and rest in air-conditioned areas whenever possible.

Afternoon Forecast:
Rain chances drop slightly to 50%, but the heat remains intense at 32°C. The breeze, coming from the southeast at only 4 km/h, will offer little relief from the oppressive conditions. Staying indoors or in shaded, ventilated spaces is strongly recommended.

Evening and Overnight:
Temperatures will drop to 26°C by nightfall, but the chance of rain lingers at 43%. Humidity will remain high, making the night feel warmer than the thermometer suggests. Residents are encouraged to cool off in dry, ventilated environments and avoid outdoor activities if possible.

Thursday’s Outlook:
The next day brings continued cloud cover and an even higher likelihood of rainfall. Rain chances rise to 100% throughout the day, paired with persistent heat as the temperature again climbs to 32°C. Winds from the west-northwest may increase to 12 km/h in the afternoon. Prepare for a wet and uncomfortable day with limited outdoor activity.

National Weather – Hurricane Flossie and Widespread Rainfall Across Mexico

While Puerto Vallarta prepares for another day of heavy showers, the rest of Mexico is also under threat from a range of weather systems, most notably Hurricane Flossie, currently moving west of the Jalisco coast. Though weakening, Flossie continues to interact with atmospheric instability, producing widespread rainfall, strong winds, and high surf across western Mexico.

Regions Facing the Heaviest Impact:

  • Nayarit and Sinaloa: Expect heavy rainfall, gusts of up to 80 km/h, and dangerous waves reaching 3.5 meters.
  • Colima, Jalisco, Baja California Sur: Intermittent rain with gusty winds and elevated surf along coastal areas.
  • Sonora, Guerrero, and Oaxaca: Very heavy rains with lightning, increasing the risk of flash flooding, landslides, and rising river levels.
  • Northern and Southeastern States: Widespread rainfall in states like Chihuahua, Coahuila, Chiapas, Michoacán, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosí will bring localized flooding and slippery road conditions.

Wind and Wave Warnings:

  • Gusts of 60–80 km/h are expected along the coastal areas of Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, and Colima.
  • Coastal regions of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas will also see elevated waves of 1.5–2.5 meters.
  • Inland areas, including Coahuila, Durango, and Nuevo León, may experience wind gusts between 40 and 60 km/h, potentially toppling trees or billboards.

Rainfall Totals and Effects:

  • Very heavy rainfall (50–75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guerrero, Oaxaca
  • Heavy rainfall (25–50 mm): Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Michoacán, Chiapas, Veracruz, among others
  • Showers (5–25 mm): Baja California Sur, Jalisco, Colima, Mexico City, Yucatán Peninsula

Authorities across all affected regions are warning of localized flooding, landslides, road closures, and power outages, especially in mountainous or low-lying areas. Citizens are urged to monitor weather alerts, avoid flood-prone zones, and secure loose outdoor items.

Heat Continues Despite the Rain

Despite the ongoing storms, extreme heat persists in several parts of the country. Temperatures exceeding 45°C were recorded in northeastern Baja California, while Sonora and Sinaloa reported highs between 40–45°C. States including Michoacán, Campeche, and Yucatán saw temperatures ranging from 35 to 40°C.

In contrast, Mexico City is experiencing relatively mild temperatures, with daytime highs between 22 and 24°C, and evening lows dipping to 13–15°C. Heavy afternoon showers and thunderstorms could affect traffic and public transportation routes.

Regional Highlights:

  • Baja California Peninsula: Winds up to 80 km/h and high surf on southern coasts; localized showers in Baja California Sur.
  • North Pacific: Torrential rains in Sonora and Sinaloa with hail and possible flash flooding.
  • Central Pacific: Heavy rain in Michoacán and Nayarit; showers in Jalisco and Colima.
  • South Pacific: Significant storm activity in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Chiapas, with possible hail.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: Scattered thunderstorms with moderate wind gusts in Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.
  • Northern and Central Highlands: Rain, hail, and flash flooding are possible in Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, and Hidalgo.

Final Note:

Authorities recommend all travelers and residents across Mexico remain vigilant and prepared for rapidly changing conditions due to Hurricane Flossie and related weather patterns. For live updates and storm tracking, visit the official site of the National Meteorological Service:
👉 smn.conagua.gob.mx

Stay safe, stay informed, and be weather-aware.

