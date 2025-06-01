Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for June 1, 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Visitors and residents in Puerto Vallarta should prepare for rain on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Local meteorological reports indicate that light to moderate rainfall will affect most of the day, with muggy conditions from morning through night. Temperatures will hover between 29 °C in the early hours and 31 °C in the afternoon before dropping to 26 °C overnight. Those planning outdoor activities—especially driving—are advised to exercise caution, seek shade, and stay hydrated.

Morning’s skies will start dense with clouds and intermittent showers. Winds from the west-northwest will remain light . . .