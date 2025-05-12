Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 12, 2025

Residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta can expect mostly clear skies and steadily climbing temperatures beginning Monday, May 12, 2025. According to the latest forecast, an early westerly breeze will usher in a hot but pleasant day, ideal for beachgoers and outdoor activities—provided sun protection and hydration remain priorities.

Morning (6:00 AM–12:00 PM)Early on Monday, west-northwesterly winds will gust around 12 km/h (7.5 mph), bringing in relatively dry air. Temperatures will quickly rise to a high of 30 °C (86 °F) by mid-morning. While partly cloudy . . .