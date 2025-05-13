Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 13, 2025

Puerto Vallarta will see mostly clear skies with scattered clouds and high temperatures of 33 °C on May 13, 2025. Stay hydrated, seek shade during peak heat hours, and enjoy comfortable evening conditions with a pleasant breeze.

Puerto Vallarta is set to enjoy mostly clear skies punctuated by a few scattered clouds on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Early risers will be greeted by pristine dawn conditions—ideal for an unobstructed view of the horizon. Light west‐northwesterly winds will blow at up to 12 km/h, and temperatures will quickly climb to a . . .