Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 15, 2025

Clear skies with scattered clouds and highs near 35 °C are expected in Puerto Vallarta on May 15–16, 2025. Stay cool and hydrated with our detailed forecast.

Puerto Vallarta residents and visitors can look forward to mostly clear skies and gentle breezes through Thursday, May 15, 2025, with only a few scattered clouds on the horizon.

At daybreak, temperatures already feel stifling at 31 °C (88 °F), so locals are advised to seek out shade and cool spots if planning an early morning stroll along the malecón or a . . .