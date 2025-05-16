Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 16, 2025

Stay informed with Puerto Vallarta’s weather forecast for May 16–17, 2025: clear to partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 30s °C, and light coastal breezes.

Local residents and visitors can look forward to a warm, largely sunny day in Puerto Vallarta, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s Celsius. A gentle west-northwesterly breeze will keep things pleasant through the afternoon, and tonight promises mild temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Here’s what to expect:

Morning