Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 17, 2025

Discover today’s weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta on May 17, 2025: very hot with temperatures up to 33°C, mostly cloudy skies, and light west-northwest winds; clear and even hotter weather ahead tomorrow.

Puerto Vallarta wakes up this Saturday, May 17, 2025, under very warm conditions. Early-morning temperatures already reach 30 °C, and residents are advised to seek cool, shaded spots or enjoy air-conditioned interiors before heading outdoors. Light west-northwest breezes of around 12 km/h will provide only modest relief, while mostly clear skies will allow the sun to shine through for much . . .