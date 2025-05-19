Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 19, 2025

Puerto Vallarta will see cloudless blue skies and temperatures peaking at 34 °C (93 °F) on Monday, May 19, 2025. Read on for today’s hourly forecast, heat-safety tips, and a look at tomorrow’s outlook.

Puerto Vallarta is set for another hot, sun-soaked day on Monday, May 19, 2025, with gentle westerly breezes and completely clear skies dominating the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the mid-30s Celsius, making shade and hydration essential for residents and visitors alike.

Morning (May 19, 2025, 6 a.m.–12 p.m.)A gentle west-northwesterly . . .