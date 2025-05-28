Get the latest Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for May 28, 2025: partly cloudy skies, highs up to 34 °C, gentle breezes, and essential tips to stay cool and hydrated.

Puerto Vallarta will see partly cloudy skies today as temperatures climb, prompting locals and visitors to stay cool and hydrated.

MorningDense clouds will shroud the sunrise, with temperatures rising to 32 °C (90 °F) by late morning. A gentle west-northwesterly breeze—peaking at 13 km/h (8 mph)—will offer little relief from the heat, and gusts are not expected. In the absence of . . .