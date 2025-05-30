According to the Puerto Vallarta Meteorological Station, Friday, May 30, 2025, will dawn under thick, overcast skies, with temperatures holding steady at 28 °C during the early hours. Calm west-southwest winds of up to 5 km/h will barely stir the heavy cloud cover, making outdoor light levels subdued. Residents and visitors are advised to seek shade and make use of air-conditioned spaces to offset the heat and lack of natural sunlight. The stationary morning temperatures coupled with persistent cloud cover suggest a day more suited to indoor activities until the sun breaks through the haze later in the weekend.