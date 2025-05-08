Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for May 8, 2025

Puerto Vallarta will wake up under dense cloud cover Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, as light west-northwest winds of up to 11 km/h keep temperatures comfortable — rising from a cool start to a high near 29 °C. With limited sunshine, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to brighten indoor spaces with ample lighting to counteract the gray skies.

By mid-afternoon, cloud cover will persist over the bay, although winds will pick up slightly to 13 km/h. Temperatures will climb toward 32 °C before gradually dipping to around 28 °C (83 °F) as evening . . .