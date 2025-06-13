Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 13, 2025

Get the Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for June 13 2025 with morning clouds, afternoon showers, and evening rain. Plus a Mexico weather forecast covering heavy rains, winds, and high temperatures nationwide.

Puerto Vallarta will wake up under heavy cloud cover on Friday, June 13 2025, with no direct sunshine. By mid-morning temperatures climb to 30 °C (86 °F) under light west-northwesterly winds up to 10 km/h (6 mph). The dense clouds may darken your home office or beachfront walk, so consider turning on bright lights or carrying a small lamp to boost visibility and mood.

In the early afternoon, the heat holds at 30 °C, but a 67 percent chance of light to moderate rain will drive most people indoors. The same gentle west-northwesterly breeze persists. Plan errands around sheltered spots and keep an umbrella on hand—puddles could form quickly in low-lying areas.

Rain chances climb to 81 percent by evening as temperatures ease to 26 °C (79 °F). With more downpours likely, traffic may slow on coastal roads. Seek out a covered terrace or indoor venue for dinner and expect wet sidewalks long after sunset.

Mexico weather nationwide forecast
A low-pressure channel across western and southern Mexico, combined with the approach of tropical cyclone Cuatro-E (possible storm Dalila offshore Guerrero/Michoacán), will fuel intense rains, strong winds, and high waves along the Pacific coast. Heavy to very heavy downpours will drench Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Puebla, the State of Mexico, Veracruz, and Tabasco. Isolated hail and lightning may accompany storms, raising river levels and causing landslides or flooding in vulnerable areas.

Another low-pressure system over the Northern Tablelands will trigger showers and gusty winds from Chihuahua through Tamaulipas. Dust storms remain possible in northern Chihuahua and Coahuila. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough over southeastern Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula will bring showers and heavy rain to Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán.

Rainfall intensity

  • Very heavy (75–150 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas
  • Heavy (50–75 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Puebla, State of Mexico, Veracruz, Tabasco
  • Showers (25–50 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Quintana Roo
  • Intervals (5–25 mm): Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Yucatán
  • Isolated (0.1–5 mm): Sonora

Temperatures

  • 40–45 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Campeche
  • 35–40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí (east), Zacatecas, Morelos, Hidalgo (north), Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo
  • 30–35 °C: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla

Wind and waves

  • Coasts of Guerrero & Oaxaca: winds 30–40 km/h (gusts to 50–70 km/h), waves 4.5–5.5 m
  • Coasts of Michoacán & Chiapas: winds 30–40 km/h (gusts to 50–70 km/h), waves 3.5–4.5 m
  • Western Baja, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima: winds 20–30 km/h (gusts to 40–60 km/h), waves 2.5–3.5 m
  • Interior states and northern coasts: variable gusty winds, possible dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Baja California

Stay alert to weather advisories, drive cautiously on flooded roads, and secure loose outdoor items against gusty winds.

