Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 11, 2025

Check Puerto Vallarta weather and Mexico weather nationwide forecast for June 11, 2025, with hourly updates, regional alerts, and rain chances.

Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain in Puerto Vallarta. Plan outdoor activities early before clouds build up.

Afternoon: Temperatures rise to 32 °C (90 °F) with west winds at 11 km/h. Scattered clouds offer some respite from the sun.

Night: Light to moderate rain has a 20% chance. Temperatures cool to 25 °C (77 °F). Drive carefully on wet roads and keep extra distance.

Tip: Plan a self-care break today—whether a seaside yoga session or a quiet coffee by the Malecon—to stay refreshed.

Tomorrow’s weather (June 12)

Afternoon: A 36% chance of rain. Winds remain gentle at 11 km/h. Temperatures hold at 32 °C (90 °F).

Evening: Rain chances stay at 36% with lows around 25 °C (77 °F). Watch for slick roads after showers.

Nationwide Forecast Highlights for June 11, 2025

A frontal system over northern Mexico will bring showers and heavy rain to Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. Expect gusty winds and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes in those areas. By night, the front shifts into Texas, easing northern rain. Meanwhile, low-pressure channels over the Central Mesa, southeast Mexico, and the Yucatán Peninsula tap moisture from the Gulf, Caribbean and Pacific. That yields heavy to very heavy downpours, lightning and hail over those regions and southern states. A developing low-pressure zone south of Oaxaca boosts rain chances in Chiapas and Oaxaca. Across most of Mexico, hot to very hot conditions persist, with heat waves in over a dozen states from Sonora to Guerrero.

Rainfall Forecast (June 11)

Very heavy (75–150 mm): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas Heavy (50–75 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco

Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco Showers (25–50 mm): Durango, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Campeche

Durango, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Campeche Intervals (5–25 mm): Chihuahua, Yucatán, Quintana Roo

Chihuahua, Yucatán, Quintana Roo Isolated (0.1–5 mm): Sonora

Heavy rain may raise rivers, trigger landslides and flooding.

Temperature Extremes

Highs of 40–45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, southwest Coahuila, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche

Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, southwest Coahuila, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche Highs of 35–40 °C: Baja California Sur, Durango, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, parts of Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo

Baja California Sur, Durango, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, parts of Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo Highs of 30–35 °C: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, southwest State of Mexico

Wind and Wave Alerts

30–40 km/h with gusts to 80 km/h & possible tornadoes: Northern Coahuila, northern Nuevo León, northwest Tamaulipas

Northern Coahuila, northern Nuevo León, northwest Tamaulipas 10–20 km/h with gusts to 60 km/h: Most states, including coastal Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas; possible dust storms in the northwest

Most states, including coastal Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas; possible dust storms in the northwest Coastal waves 2.5–3.5 m: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas Coastal waves 2.0–2.5 m: Baja coasts, Sinaloa, Nayarit

Regional Snapshots

Mexico City Region: Clouds with heavy afternoon showers, lightning and hail. Lows 15–17 °C, highs 25–27 °C. East winds 10–20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

Clouds with heavy afternoon showers, lightning and hail. Lows 15–17 °C, highs 25–27 °C. East winds 10–20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Baja California Peninsula: No rain. Morning fog, then hot to very hot afternoons. West winds 10–20 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

No rain. Morning fog, then hot to very hot afternoons. West winds 10–20 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. North Pacific: Heavy rain and lightning in Sinaloa; isolated showers in Sonora. Morning cool, afternoon very hot.

Heavy rain and lightning in Sinaloa; isolated showers in Sonora. Morning cool, afternoon very hot. Central Pacific: Heavy to very heavy rain in Michoacán, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima. Possible hail. Hot afternoons.

Heavy to very heavy rain in Michoacán, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima. Possible hail. Hot afternoons. South Pacific: Heavy showers in Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas with thunderstorms. Heat wave inland.

Heavy showers in Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas with thunderstorms. Heat wave inland. Gulf Coast: Very heavy rains in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco. Possible tornadoes in NW Tamaulipas.

Very heavy rains in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco. Possible tornadoes in NW Tamaulipas. Yucatán Peninsula: Heavy rain in Campeche; scattered showers elsewhere. Heat wave in Campeche.

Heavy rain in Campeche; scattered showers elsewhere. Heat wave in Campeche. Central Tableland: Very heavy rains in Guanajuato, Morelos, Puebla; heavy rain in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala.

Very heavy rains in Guanajuato, Morelos, Puebla; heavy rain in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala. Northern Tableland: Very heavy rains and gusty winds in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas; showers elsewhere.

Stay updated on Tropical Storm Cosme in the Pacific via the National Weather Service:

https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-pacifico

Check local alerts before heading out and drive safely in wet conditions.