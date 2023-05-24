Puerto Vallarta Will Join National March on Malecon in Support of Mexico’s Supreme Court Under Fire by President

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On May 28th, Puerto Vallarta will be among numerous cities in Mexico to stage a march in support of the Supreme Court of Mexico (SCJN).

A call to action has been issued by various organizations and businesses, planning for the march to originate from Parque Hidalgo. Participants are expected to assemble at 10:30 a.m., before proceeding towards Los Arcos del Malecón, where a rally is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Vallarta Defends the INE, a civic association and the event's organizer, has urged citizens to join in . . .