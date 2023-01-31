Puerto Vallarta will welcome 19 cruise ships during the month of February

The month of February will bring 19 cruise ship arrivals to Puerto Vallarta and with them thousands of international tourists.

According to the Administration of the Puerto Vallarta SA de CV Asipona Vallarta National Port System, the arrival of vessels will begin on Wednesday, February 1 with the 300-meter-long Discovery Princess that will dock at pier 2; while the Celebrity Solstice, 317 meters long, will dock at pier 3.

For Thursday the 2nd, the Norwegian Joy, 333 meters long, will dock at pier one and for Saturday the 4th the 333-meter Royal Princess will dock, also at pier 1.

For the second week of February, on Tuesday the 7th, the 324-meter-long Carnival Panorama will dock at pier 3; while the 311-meter Navigator of the Seas will dock at pier 2.

The following day, Wednesday the 8th, corresponds to the arrival of the 333-meter Discovery Princess, which will dock at pier 2; while the Norwegian Joy will be docked at pier 3.

During the third week of the month, on Monday the 13th, the Emerald Princess cruise ship, 290 meters long, will arrive at pier 1; the next day, Tuesday the 14th, it is up to the Carnival Panorama to dock at pier 3, while the Navigator of the Seas will arrive at pier 2.

On Wednesday the 15th, the Norwegian Joy returns, it will be docked at pier 3; while the Zaandan, 238 meters long, will arrive at pier one.

For week 4, on Sunday the 19th, the Emerald Princess returns to pier 1, and for Tuesday 21, the Carnival Panorama and the Zaandam will dock at pier 1 and 3, respectively. On Wednesday the 22nd, the Celebrity Solstice returns to Puerto Vallarta, which will dock at Pier 1

On February 28, the Carnival Panorama returns to pier 3 and the Navigator of the Seas arrives at pier two, concluding the arrival period during the second month of 2023.

From January 31 to February 23, one of the most luxurious yachts in the world will be in the port, the Attessa 5, which is coming for its annual maintenance period.

Attessa 5 is owned by Dennish Washington, an American billionaire industrialist who owns, or co-owns controlling interests in, a large consortium of privately held companies collectively known as the Washington Companies and, in Canada, another collection of companies known as the Seaspan Marine Corporation.

