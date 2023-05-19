Puerto Vallarta’s Struggle Against Child Sexual Abuse

In response to the grave situation of child sexual abuse in Puerto Vallarta, renowned journalist María Antonieta Flores Astorga, in conjunction with the Integral Tourism Observatory (OTI), has unveiled a provocative book titled "The Beast that Devours Children."

The book launch was held at the Armando Soltero Auditorium of the Centro Universitario de la Costa. OTI board member, Dr. Jorge Villanueva Hernández, emphasized the grave implications of such abuse for this popular tourist destination.