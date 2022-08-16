Putin offers weapons to his allies in Latin America

Faced with the pressure from ‘hostile countries’, as the Kremlin labels the United States and its allies that are imposing more sanctions on Russia for the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin affirmed that he highly values ​​historically solid, friendly, and genuine ties. Turning to the countries of Latin America, Asia, and Africa, Putin offered allies and partners modern conventional weapons, from automatic rifles to armored cars, artillery, fighter planes, and assault drones.

With this message, the Russian president yesterday inaugurated the Army-2022 International Forum, which is the largest annual fair organized by the military-industrial complex of Russia, whose companies, despite Western restrictions, exported the first half of the year various weapons for 5.4 billion dollars, according to official statistics.

Putin pointed out that Russia has many allies, partners, and co-religionists on different continents and stressed that they are countries that do not submit to the so-called hegemonic power, their leaders show a strong character and do not bow to anyone.

He emphasized that (those countries) pursue their own sovereign path of development, aspire to collectively resolve regional and global security problems based on international law, reciprocal responsibility, and taking into account the interests of each one, which contribute to defending a multipolar world.

Russia, stressed its president, advocates promoting military-technical cooperation that is as broad and multilateral as possible. Today, when a multipolar world is taking shape, this is especially important.

He also assured that Moscow intends to activate cooperation links to develop new conventional weapons and military material, working on joint projects under fair and equitable conditions.

Held for the eighth time, this fair, in Putin’s opinion, will allow the more than 70 foreign delegations -many countries represented by the military and naval of their embassies- to discover some of the most innovative ideas of prototypes and future systems that will determine tomorrow’s armies.

These are high-precision and robotic weapons, combat equipment based on new physical principles, he explained to potential investors, adding: many outperform their foreign counterparts by years, if not decades.

Putin also praised the conventional weapons that Russia already has and wants to export. Virtually all of them have been used in actual military actions, he stressed, without specifying whether he was referring to Syria and Ukraine, or both.

For obvious reasons, the new types of strategic weapons that Russia, step by step, is incorporating into its nuclear arsenal and keeping for itself are not for sale.

During this week there will be numerous meetings between soldiers, presentations, conferences, and even some military games in which the participation of 6,000 soldiers and officers from 37 countries is expected.

