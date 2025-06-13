Quintana Roo hoteliers push back on move to declare sargassum a natural disaster

/ beach cleaning, Mayuli Martínez, Mexican Caribbean Hotel Council, natural disaster, Plan Marina, sargassum, Tourism / By

Cancún Playa del Carmen Tulum

The Mexican Caribbean Hotel Council warns move to declare sargassum a natural disaster could tarnish tourism ahead of summer season, urging a science-based response and shared government action to manage recurring algal blooms and protect the region’s economy.

Cancún hoteliers have raised the alarm over a proposal in Mexico’s Senate to officially recognize the seasonal sargassum influx as a natural disaster. The Mexican Caribbean Hotel Council (CHCM) publicly criticized Senator Mayuli Martínez Simón’s motion before the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, arguing that such a declaration risks creating a negative image of the region just weeks before the peak summer travel season.

Industry leaders acknowledge that sargassum washes ashore in overwhelming volumes each year, presenting significant environmental and operational hurdles. However, the CHCM stressed that the phenomenon is both recurrent and seasonal, and therefore must be addressed through reliable scientific data, targeted technical measures, and a coordinated, long-term inter-agency strategy rather than a blanket disaster designation.

Representatives from the council highlighted the proactive role hoteliers already play in mitigating sargassum’s impacts. They allocate their own resources to clear beaches, maintain floating barriers, and safely dispose of the accumulated algae. Despite these efforts, the CHCM called on federal, state, and municipal governments to share responsibility, urging a unified approach to bolster local capacity and avoid placing the full burden on private businesses.

In their formal statement, the CHCM asked Senator Martínez Simón to leverage her position in the Senate to advance concrete legislative and budgetary proposals that strengthen coastal communities’ ability to manage sargassum episodes. They emphasized that without clear government support, the region’s tourism infrastructure could suffer undue stress during future bloom events.

The hotel council also underscored that the Mexican Caribbean commands a global reputation not just for its white-sand beaches, but for its rich cultural heritage, biodiversity, cuisine, and connectivity. They reminded stakeholders that the backbone of this success rests on the daily dedication of thousands of workers whose livelihoods depend directly on a vibrant tourism sector.

Earlier this month, authorities activated the Plan Marina—Mexico’s naval contingency protocol equivalent to the Army’s DN-III Plan—to tackle severe sargassum accumulation and decomposition along the Playa del Carmen coastline. The move illustrates growing concern over public health and environmental risks when massive algal deposits begin to decay and release noxious gases.

As Quintana Roo prepares for the summer surge of visitors, stakeholders face a delicate balancing act: managing the environmental realities of sargassum while safeguarding the region’s prized tourism brand. With debate heating up over the proposal to declare it a natural disaster, the outcome will test the state’s ability to unite private initiative and public policy in preserving both its shores and its reputation.

The Mexican Caribbean Hotel Council warns move to declare sargassum a natural disaster could tarnish tourism ahead of summer season, urging a . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • security-operations-bahia-de-banderasBahía de Banderas Tightens Border with Puerto Vallarta in Response to Rise in Cross-Municipal Crimes Recent security operations in Bahía de Banderas along the Puerto Vallarta border involve coordinated patrols by SEMAR, SEDENA, National Guard, and municipal police to curb crime and protect residents. Local, state and federal agencies have launched joint security operations along the border between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta in response to a recent rise…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top